  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on June 16 in Switzerland

Deirdre Shesgreen, USA TODAY
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland on June 16, a high-stakes summit amid escalating tensions between Moscow and Washington.

The meeting – the first face-to-face session between the two leaders since Biden became president – will focus on a "full range of pressing issues," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Tuesday.

U.S.-Russian relations have been strained since Biden took office.

The White House imposed sanctions on Russia in March over the poisoning and detention of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The Biden administration hit Moscow with another set of penalties in April, accusing the Kremlin of interference in the 2020 U.S. election and involvement in the SolarWinds cyberattack, which breached a spate of U.S. federal agencies and private companies.

Russia: Russia to expel 10 US diplomats in response to Washington's similar action, sanctions

In the latter case, the White House sanctioned more than three dozen individuals and companies and expelled 10 Russian diplomats. Russia responded by expelling 10 U.S. diplomats, among other retaliatory steps, as the showdown with Washington intensified.

Biden said he warned Putin that the United States "could have gone further" in responding to the cyberattacks, "but I chose not to do so. I chose to be proportionate."

Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow on March 10, 2011. The two plan to meet again in June.
Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow on March 10, 2011. The two plan to meet again in June.

Biden said he was not seeking to "kick off a cycle of escalation and conflict with Russia. We want a stable, predictable relationship."

Biden sees next month's meeting "as a chance to offer Russia an off ramp from the rogue road," Brett Bruen, a former State Department diplomat, said in a tweet after Tuesday's announcement. Putin views it "as an opportunity to show he can again accelerate past the West's efforts to reign him in."

Biden's national security team has sought to calm tensions before the leader-to-leader summit. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Russian counterpart last week in Iceland and outlined areas of cooperation, including combating the COVID-19 pandemic, combating climate change and containing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Putin: Putin – Russia's longest leader since Stalin – signs law that may let him stay in power until 2036

But June's meeting, set for Geneva, is sure to be fraught. During an interview with ABC News in March, Biden was asked if he thought Putin was a killer.

"I do," the president responded.

The personal slights have not been limited to the U.S. side. American intelligence agencies concluded that Putin's government waged a disinformation campaign against Biden in the 2020 election, aimed at tarnishing him with allegations of corruption.

Psaki said Biden would use the meeting to discuss a range of topics, from arms control to American support for Ukraine’s sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression.

The Biden-Putin tensions mark a dramatic shift from President Donald Trump's more friendly relationship with the Russian strongman.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden to meet with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Switzerland June 16

Recommended Stories

  • Moment of silence marks year since George Floyd’s death

    George Floyd was honored Tuesday with a moment of silence in the city where he died at the hands of police, a death captured on wrenching bystander video that galvanized the racial justice movement and continues to ripple a year later. Floyd’s sister Bridgett and other family members joined Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, citizens and activists at a downtown park to observe the moment at an event that included music and food trucks. “It’s been a troubling year, a long year,” Bridgett Floyd told the crowd.

  • White House, NASA tout new satellites to monitor climate change, hurricanes

    The White House is providing fresh details of a major satellite program that administration officials call poised to reveal vital information about climate change and extreme weather events. Why it matters: Known as the "Earth System Observatory," the program consists of at least five satellites to be launched through 2029 that will enhance, or in some cases revolutionize, the capabilities of the space agency's existing fleet of Earth-observing satellites.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: In an interview with Axios on Monday, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said the upcoming satellite constellation will look at everything from aerosols — tiny particles in the atmosphere that are a major source of uncertainty in climate models — to sea level rise. He said these missions will observe the changes in the planet's forests and ice sheets, as well as shifts in water resources and geological phenomena. “All of these will create a 3D view of our Earth from the atmosphere to the bedrock," Nelson said. Yes, but: Some of these satellites, including a radar imaging mission known as NISAR, which can measure shifts in Earth’s surface down to a resolution of a half-inch, have been in the works for some time. That joint U.S.-India mission is set to launch next year. Others, however, are still on the drawing board, and NASA is taking inspiration from a 2017 report from the National Academies of Sciences. State of play: Nelson said the program's prominent inclusion in a White House's hurricane preparedness fact sheet on Monday, along with added funding for FEMA, indicates the administration’s support for it. "They are the ones that announced the Earth System Observatory," Nelson said when asked about White House buy-in for what would be an expensive, multi-year program. "Now it didn't start today, because you can't build a sophisticated spacecraft that you're gonna launch in a year and a half... that’s already underway and is being funded," he said of the NISAR spacecraft. The big picture: Nelson comes to the NASA job having served in both houses of Congress and, while a lawmaker, flying aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia in 1986. While orbiting the globe, he said he felt what astronauts call the "overview effect," a newly deepened appreciation for the uniqueness of Earth and its fragility. "For example, coming across Brazil I could see with the naked eye, the color differential in the upper Amazon region, which is where they were destroying the rainforest — and then I could look in the same window to the east, and see all of the additional silt that was coming out of the Amazon into the Atlantic," Nelson said. "I became more of an environmentalist when I flew in space."What to watch: As NASA administrator, Nelson is in a science communication, rather than policy-making role. But he shares President Biden's sense of urgency on climate change. “Now I'm in a position to try to help my friend, who is the President, and what he is trying to do, is to shape the reality of what is happening to our planet into the focus of people's minds, that the Earth is in fact heating up, and we'd better get about the business of trying to do something about it," he said. "Otherwise, you will continue to have more ferocious storms, and, and they will be larger."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Winners and losers from Gareth Southgate’s provisional England squad for Euros

    The group will be trimmed from 33 to 26 on June 1.

  • Half of U.S. adults vaccinated 'a major milestone' -WH

    "This is a major milestone in our country's vaccination efforts. The number was one percent when we entered office January 20," said Slavitt. The milestone comes roughly six weeks before President Joe Biden's July 4 goal of a 70% inoculation rate.It also comes as federal, state and local leaders press ahead with delivering COVID-19 shots to people who have not yet received them, while also battling vaccination hesitancy, fears and misinformation.Slavitt also warned Americans about the dangers of being unvaccinated. "When the virus looks for a place to spread and it doesn't spread to a vaccinated person, it will look for you," he said.

  • An Indian couple rented a plane and got married mid-flight, surrounded by 160 guests seemingly breaking social-distancing rules. The airline called it a 'joy ride.'

    The Indian aviation authority DGCA is investigating the two-hour long flight. Photos and video show passengers cramped together without masks on.

  • Tom Hanks missed out on one of the most memorable Friends guest appearances

    Actor was apparently unable to get away from a film he was working on

  • Family of George Floyd to visit White House, Pelosi on anniversary of his murder

    President Joe Biden called for Congress to pass a police reform bill by the anniversary of Floyd's death this past April, but lawmakers will miss that deadline.

  • If You Have This Sausage at Home, Don't Eat It, USDA Says

    With Memorial Day weekend fast approaching, many U.S. households are breaking out the grill to cook up their favorite meats and veggies. However, if you purchased one particular type of sausage, you may want to rethink your Memorial Day menu, now that the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety&Inspection Service (FSIS) is cautioning against eating it. Read on to discover if you should be purging this food from your kitchen now.RELATED: If You Bought This at Costco, Get Rid of It Immediately, FDA Says. Approximately 6,000 pounds of sausage are subject to a new recall. On May 21, the FSIS announced that nearly 6,000 pounds of Milan Provisions Mexican Brand Cured Chorizo Jalapeño sausage had been recalled.The affected sausages can be identified by establishment number EST. 4335 located inside the USDA inspection mark and expiration dates of June 12, 2021; June 13, 2021; June 14, 2021; and June 15, 2021. The FSIS recommends that no one consume the sausage. The sausages, which were produced in Corona, New York between April 13 and April 16, 2021, were sold exclusively through retail locations within New York State.The USDA says that individuals who have the recalled sausages in their fridge or freezer "are urged not to consume them." Instead, the affected sausages can be returned to their place of purchase for a full refund.For more health and safety news delivered to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter! The sausage is being pulled due to a lack of inspection. The USDA reports that the recall was initiated after it was discovered that an ingredient in the chorizo hadn't been properly inspected."The problem was discovered when FSIS determined that the firm received pork trim product from a retail butcher facility that is not federally inspected and used it in production of the chorizo product," the recall notice states. If you have eaten the sausage and feel sick, contact a doctor. While the USDA hasn't received any reports of people becoming ill from eating the recalled sausages, the agency recommends that anyone who has consumed the sausages and subsequently felt unwell contact their doctor.If you have questions related to the recall, you can contact Milan Provisions President Salvatore Laurita at (718) 899-7678.RELATED: If You Bought This Heinz Product, Throw It Away Now, USDA Says.

  • Whitmer administration rescinds rule she ignored at bar

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration on Monday rescinded a rule that limits restaurant tables to no more than six people, a day after she apologized for ignoring the COVID-19 regulation while gathering with friends at an East Lansing bar. The Democratic governor has said tables at the Landshark Bar & Grill were pushed together as more people arrived in her party of roughly a dozen fully vaccinated people. A revised gatherings and face mask order, issued by the state health department, no longer includes the six-patrons-per-table provision, effective June 1.

  • Hillary Clinton directly appeals to QAnon to stop claiming she drinks children’s blood: ‘It’s painful to me and my family’

    Former Secretary of State made the comments in a follow-up documentary to the Borat sequel

  • Biden looks abroad for electric vehicle metals, in blow to U.S. miners

    U.S. President Joe Biden will rely on ally countries to supply the bulk of the metals needed to build electric vehicles and focus on processing them domestically into battery parts, part of a strategy designed to placate environmentalists, two administration officials with direct knowledge told Reuters. The plans will be a blow to U.S. miners who had hoped Biden would rely primarily on domestically sourced metals, as his campaign had signaled last autumn, to help fulfill his ambitions for a less carbon-intensive economy. Rather than focus on permitting more U.S. mines, Biden's team is more focused on creating jobs that process minerals domestically into electric vehicle (EV) battery parts, according to the people.

  • If You Got Moderna, This Is When You'll Need a Booster, CEO Says

    Now that masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated people in most spaces, it's more important than ever to make sure the vaccine is protecting you as best it can. Experts predict that over time, the vaccine's efficacy will wane, causing you to need a booster shot at some point down the line. While you should feel confident you're protected for the time being, health experts are already offering their best guess as to when you'll need to sit down for another shot. And according to Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, you might need a booster sooner than you think.RELATED: If You Got Pfizer, This Is When You'll Need a Booster, CEO Says.Axios reached out to Bancel via email to get his take on when those who got the Moderna vaccine would need a third shot. On May 19, the CEO predicted an eight- to nine-month gap between your original Moderna vaccination and a booster shot. "People at highest risks (elderly, healthcare workers) were vaccinated in December/January," Bancel said. "So I would do [a] September start for those at highest risk."Saying that he didn't want to take any chances, Bancel added, "I think as a country we should rather be two months too early than two months too late with outbreaks in several places."During an Axios live event on May 19, the timing of booster shots was on everyone's mind. Multiple experts weighed in on when they thought the time would come for another shot, including Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. Bourla also believes that those who were vaccinated earliest could be up for a third dose as early as September. "The data that I see coming, they are supporting the notion that likely there will be a need for a booster somewhere between eight and 12 months," he said.White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, agrees that a booster shot in the near future is likely. "I think we will almost certainly require a booster sometime within a year or so after getting the primary [shot] because the durability of protection against coronaviruses is generally not lifelong," Fauci told Axios. However, some experts believe we may be able to wait longer than eight months to a year. RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. On May 11's COVID: What Comes Next podcast from Providence Journal and USA Today, Ashish Jha, MD, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, predicted that you won't need a booster shot sooner than a year after your first round. "Vaccine-induced immunity is quite good," Jha offered. He expects immunity to last "at least a year but probably longer." While experts have made their best predictions based on what they know, the decisions surrounding booster shots rely on data that has not yet been acquired.The longest duration the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been studied for is six months, so experts know very little about how the vaccine behaves beyond that. An April 6 study published in The New England Journal of Medicine found that the Moderna vaccine is 94 percent effective after six months. Meanwhile, Pfizer shared a study on April 1 that found its vaccine is 91 percent effective six months after the second shot.RELATED: Dr. Fauci Says These 2 Things Determine If You Need a COVID Booster.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Incoherent' Twitter Fight With Robert Reich Is A Doozy

    The GOP lawmaker didn't seem to recognize the former U.S. labor secretary when he called for her expulsion from Congress.

  • George Floyd's family meets with Biden and Pelosi on anniversary of death

    Members of George Floyd's family will meet with President Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Representative Karen Bass on Tuesday.

  • A judge approved a plea deal for the jail guards who falsified records the night Jeffrey Epstein killed himself

    The two guards are required to participate in an internal Justice Department investigation into what happened the night Jeffrey Epstein died.

  • Manchin and Sinema challenge Senate GOP not to block Capitol riot commission

    Both senators oppose reforming filibuster as critical Democratic agenda items at risk

  • Trump tells court he has ‘absolute immunity’ over January 6

    Attorney for former president calls for Democrat’s lawsuit to be ‘firmly rejected’ over right to ‘absolute immunity’

  • Trump says he has ‘very little doubt’ that coronavirus came from Wuhan lab

    Three Wuhan lab researchers became so sick in November 2019 that they had to be hospitalised

  • ‘Facebook should block everyone in Florida’: Social media law signed by Ron DeSantis slammed by experts and users alike

    ‘There’s no chance this will survive in court,’ law professor says of new legislation

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’