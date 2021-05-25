President Joe Biden to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on June 16 in Switzerland

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland on June 16, a high-stakes summit amid escalating tensions between Moscow and Washington.

The meeting – the first face-to-face session between the two leaders since Biden became president – will focus on a "full range of pressing issues," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Tuesday.

U.S.-Russian relations have been strained since Biden took office.

The White House imposed sanctions on Russia in March over the poisoning and detention of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The Biden administration hit Moscow with another set of penalties in April, accusing the Kremlin of interference in the 2020 U.S. election and involvement in the SolarWinds cyberattack, which breached a spate of U.S. federal agencies and private companies.

In the latter case, the White House sanctioned more than three dozen individuals and companies and expelled 10 Russian diplomats. Russia responded by expelling 10 U.S. diplomats, among other retaliatory steps, as the showdown with Washington intensified.

Biden said he warned Putin that the United States "could have gone further" in responding to the cyberattacks, "but I chose not to do so. I chose to be proportionate."

Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow on March 10, 2011.

Biden said he was not seeking to "kick off a cycle of escalation and conflict with Russia. We want a stable, predictable relationship."

Biden sees next month's meeting "as a chance to offer Russia an off ramp from the rogue road," Brett Bruen, a former State Department diplomat, said in a tweet after Tuesday's announcement. Putin views it "as an opportunity to show he can again accelerate past the West's efforts to reign him in."

Biden's national security team has sought to calm tensions before the leader-to-leader summit. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Russian counterpart last week in Iceland and outlined areas of cooperation, including combating the COVID-19 pandemic, combating climate change and containing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

But June's meeting, set for Geneva, is sure to be fraught. During an interview with ABC News in March, Biden was asked if he thought Putin was a killer.

"I do," the president responded.

The personal slights have not been limited to the U.S. side. American intelligence agencies concluded that Putin's government waged a disinformation campaign against Biden in the 2020 election, aimed at tarnishing him with allegations of corruption.

Psaki said Biden would use the meeting to discuss a range of topics, from arms control to American support for Ukraine’s sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression.

The Biden-Putin tensions mark a dramatic shift from President Donald Trump's more friendly relationship with the Russian strongman.

