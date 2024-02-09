President Joe Biden names Willie Phillips to serve as FERC's fulltime chair

Willie L. Phillips, Jr., was named the chair of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said on Friday that he has named Willie L. Phillips, Jr. as chair of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Phillips, the former public service commissioner for the District of Columbia, has served as acting chair of the commission for more than a year. He has served on the commission as a member since Nov. 17, 2021.

"Willie is an experienced regulatory attorney combining over 20 years of legal experience as a utility regulator, in private practice and as in-house counsel," the White House said in a statement.

"He has an extensive background in the areas of public utility regulation, bulk power system reliability and corporate governance."

In leading the Washington commission, Phillips was credited with modernizing its energy grid, implementing clean energy and climate goals and protecting customers in the nation's capital.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chair of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, congratulated Phillips on his appointment.

"Throughout the last year overseeing a very productive and bipartisan FERC, Chairman Willie Phillips has proven time and time again that he was the right person to lead this ever-important agency from the start," Manchin said in a statement.

"I have no doubt that Chairman Phillips will continue to lead the FERC with his wealth of experience and consensus-building skills to the benefit of our country."

Phillips also became the first African American named to lead the commission, according to his alma mater University of Montevallo. He earned his law degree from Howard University, in Washington, D.C.

The commission is an independent organization that oversees the interstate transmission of natural gas, oil, electricity and other energy projects.