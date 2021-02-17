'Now is the time we should be spending': Biden pitches $1.9 trillion COVID relief

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bill Glauber, Mary Spicuzza and Alison Dirr, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MILWAUKEE — President Joe Biden took center stage at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater Tuesday night to make the case for his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package and spur Americans to remain vigilant against the pandemic.

In his first major political trip outside Washington, D.C., as president, Biden vowed that he was committed to passing the relief legislation, claiming it would create “7 million jobs this year” and that “the economy now has to be dealt with.”

“Now is the time we should be spending. Now is the time to go big,” he said during a town hall broadcast by CNN and attended by a socially distant group of Wisconsin voters.

Asked when the country will get back to normal, Biden said experts warned him to “be careful not to predict things.”

“By next Christmas I think we’ll be in a very different circumstance, God willing,” he said.

“A year from now there will be significantly fewer people having to be socially distant, having to wear a mask. But we don’t know. I don’t want to over-promise.”

'Five days a week': Biden recommits to his goal for reopening K-8 schools

A key to recovery is the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, which Biden said would be available to every American by the end of July.

"A lot will be vaccinated in the meantime," he said.

President Joe Biden participates in a televised town hall event at Pabst Theater, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Milwaukee.
President Joe Biden participates in a televised town hall event at Pabst Theater, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Milwaukee.

Biden said “it matters where you continue to wear that mask, whether you continue to socially distance, whether you wash your hands with soap and hot water.”

Biden sidestepped a question about former President Donald Trump, recently acquitted by the U.S. Senate in a second impeachment trial.

"For four years, all that's been in the news is Trump," he said. "The next four years I want to make sure all the news is the American people. I'm tired of talking about Trump."

Connecting with the audience

In many ways, the appearance was vintage Biden as he sought to reach out to the audience.

Kerri Engebrecht, whose son suffers from lung disease, asked about vaccinating those who are most vulnerable sooner.

Biden said the decision lies with the states but told Engebrecht, “If you’re willing, I’ll stay around after this is over and maybe talk a few minutes to get you some help.”

Jessica Salas, a graphic designer from Milwaukee, appearing with her second-grade daughter, asked when will kids get the vaccine.

“Children aren’t the people most likely to get COVID,” Biden said, adding, “You’re the safest group of people in the whole world.”

“I wouldn’t worry about it, baby, I promise you,” Biden told Salas' daughter. “Don’t be scared, honey, don’t be scared. You’ll be fine.”

Biden defended his push to get a $15 an hour minimum wage and stressed that he wants to increase wages gradually, adding, "No one should work 40 hours a week and live in poverty.

President Joe Biden participates in a televised town hall event at Pabst Theater, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Milwaukee.
President Joe Biden participates in a televised town hall event at Pabst Theater, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Milwaukee.

He also urged that there be "a reasonable path to citizenship" for the undocumented.

Biden also called for the country to confront systemic racism as well as the rise of white supremacy.

Kevin Michel, an engineer from Wauwatosa, asked the president about plans to get school-aged children back in the classrooms.

“It is much easier to send kids K through 8 back because they are less likely to communicate the disease to anybody else,” Biden said, adding “It’s going to be harder to open up the high schools.”

“I think we should be vaccinating teachers, we should move them up in the hierarchy,” he added.

Justin Belot, a high school English teacher from Milwaukee, asked why it would be OK to put students and teachers in close proximity to one another.

“No. 1, nobody is suggesting, including the CDC, that you have large classes, congested classes,” Biden said.

“It’s about needing to be able to socially distance, smaller classes,” he added.

Biden was asked by Dessie Levy of Milwaukee about racial disparities in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. She noted that in Wisconsin, only about 3% of Black and Latino residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Biden stressed the importance of initiatives like mobile vaccination teams and mass vaccination clinics, as well as his Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Journal Sentinel reporter Jessica Rodriguez contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: President Joe Biden pitches COVID relief plan in CNN town hall

Latest Stories

  • Ted Cruz's Tweet About California Energy Shortages Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The Texas senator blasted California's electricity policy when that state faced blackouts last year, but now his own state is in the same boat.

  • Trump Fans Charged In Capitol Attack Didn't Like Antifa Getting Credit For Their Work

    Capitol attack defendants, lured to D.C. by a mass voter fraud conspiracy theory, didn't like seeing conspiracy theories steal their credit.

  • Tucker Carlson Cackles As He Concocts Bonkers New Biden Conspiracy Theory

    The Fox News host is very uncomfortable with the first couple's openly affectionate relationship.

  • St. Louis agrees to $5 million settlement with Black officer beaten by police at protest

    Luther Hall was undercover at a ’17 protest after the acquittal of a cop charged with killing a Black suspect. The city of St. Louis has agreed to a $5 million settlement with a Black police officer who was beaten by five white officers while working undercover at a protest. Luther Hall was participating in a 2017 protest, working undercover following the acquittal of another St. Louis police officer, Jason Stockley, who had been charged in the 2011 murder of a Black man suspected of selling drugs.

  • New Zealand furious at Australia for cancelling citizenship of Islamic State terror suspect with dual nationality

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has accused Australia of "exporting its problems" for cancelling the citizenship of a dual national Australian-New Zealander who reportedly joined the Islamic State in Syria On Monday Turkey’s Defence ministry said a 26-year-old New Zealand “Daesh terrorist” was being deported with her two children after Turkish border staff caught them crossing illegally from the northwest Syrian province of Idlib. Media reports identified the woman as Suhayra Aden, who moved to Australia from New Zealand when she was six years old and lived in Melbourne before travelling to Syria on her Australian passport in 2014 to live under the so-called Islamic State. On Tuesday an irate Ms Ardern said she had spoken with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison about the dual national in 2019 after she was detained with her two children after Western-backed Syrian Kurdish forces retook the final sliver of IS territory in Syria. Mr Morrison then revoked Ms Aden’s citizenship without telling Ms Ardern, leaving New Zealand to deal with the dilemma alone. “You can imagine my response,” she said, after learning the next year that Australia had acted unilaterally. “Our very strong view on behalf of New Zealanders was that this individual was clearly most appropriately dealt with in Australia… That is where their family reside, that is where their links reside, and that is the place they departed for Syria,” she said. Ms Ardern said the welfare of Ms Aden’s surviving children, aged five and two, was paramount. “These children were born in a conflict zone through no fault of their own,” Ms Ardern. Ms Aden reportedly had a third child who died of pneumonia, after marrying twice in Syria to Swedish nationals who also both died. Ms Ardern said Australia had “abdicated responsibility” for Ms Aden, who spent most of her life in Australia. “New Zealand, frankly, is tired of having Australia exporting its problems,” Ms Ardern said. “If the shoe were on the other foot we would take responsibility, that would be the right thing to do and I ask Australia to do the same.” But an uncontrite Mr Morrison said his only concern was the safety of Australians. “It’s my job as Australia’s prime minister to put Australia’s national security interests first,” he told a press conference. Australian legislation to automatically cancel citizenship for dual nationals determined to have engaged in terrorism has been used against at least 17 people who reportedly joined IS. The case highlights the unresolved issue of tens of thousands of prisoners left in limbo following the territorial defeat of IS. Most are held in squalid conditions in the Al-Hol near the Iraqi border, though following hundreds of escapes from the sprawling camp authorities last year moved dozens of Western prisoners to the smaller and more secure Roj camp. At one time up to 66 Australians, including 44 children, were believed to be in the camps, though the Australian government repatriated eight children in June 2019, and others may have escaped. One New Zealand man is known to be detained in northeast Syria. Mark Taylor, who became known as the Bumbling Jihadi for revealing his location in posts calling for attacks on New Zealanders, has been held in a Kurdish jail since surrendering in late 2018. Earlier this month a group of United Nations experts called on the 57 governments who are believed to have nationals in the camps to repatriate their citizens, following reports that 20 people were murdered in Al-Hol in January.

  • 20 Years After Breaking Off Our Engagement, My Ex Found Me To Explain Why She Left

    "Because I had no way to explain why our relationship ended the way it did, I never considered what she might be going through or the profound trauma she was experiencing at that time."

  • Pennsylvania GOP Official Says Senator Wasn't At Trump Trial To 'Do The Right Thing'

    The official blasted Republican Sen. Pat Toomey for voting to convict Trump, saying he wasn't sent there to "vote his conscience."

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Most Teachers Say They're Comfortable Going Back To School, But Only With Strict Safety Measures

    A new poll from the American Federation of Teachers finds that teachers support school reopenings, but only if certain conditions are met, including vaccine prioritization.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • Elderly Filipino Woman Punched in Unprovoked Attack on San Diego Trolley

    An elderly Filipino woman was assaulted in an unprovoked attack on a San Diego trolley. The suspect, an unidentified man, allegedly punched the woman for no apparent reason, according to ABC 10News. JoAnn Fields, a community advocate and director of the Filipino Resource Center, told ABC 10News that she was upset about the incident.

  • Analysis: Saudi Arabia eyes Dubai's crown with HQ ultimatum

    Saudi Arabia has raised the stakes in a competition with freewheeling Dubai for foreign talent and cash. From 2024, the Saudi government will stop giving state contracts to companies and commercial institutions that base their Middle East hubs in any other country in the region, the Saudi finance minister told Reuters. The measure is the latest attempt by the kingdom, a religiously conservative nation that is the birthplace of Islam, to remould itself as a financial and tourism hub under the leadership of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • 'Fox & Friends' Tells Big Fat Lie About 'Spontaneous' Trump Rally

    Fox News' Pete Hegseth echoed the false claims of Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. about turnout for the ex-president's President's Day motorcade.

  • Joe Buck Says He Used To Drink Tequila In Booth With Troy Aikman

    The veteran Fox Sports announcer also liked to sip a giant beer while calling baseball playoff games.

  • Texas county braces for deaths from winter weather and asks for truck to hold bodies

    A Texas county is asking for additional storage for up to 50 bodies amid the winter storm.

  • Chinatown Shop Owner Stops Robbery By Firing 4 Shots at Suspects in Oakland

    A store owner intervened in a robbery attempt outside their store by opening fire on the suspect in Oakland’s Chinatown. The store owner saw the suspect knocking down and attempting to steal a camera from a woman in her 30s at 9th and Franklin streets around 6 p.m. on Monday, according to KTVU. The store owner intervened and after a struggle, fired four gunshots at the suspect.

  • Animals at primate sanctuary freeze amid Texas power outage

    A chimpanzee, several monkeys, some lemurs and an uncounted number of birds died when a nonprofit San Antonio-area wildlife sanctuary lost power early Monday, yet another casualty of unforgiving winter weather that has seized much of Texas. Brooke Chavez, executive director of Primarily Primates, told the San Antonio Express-News that the power went out about 6 a.m. Monday at the 70-acre sanctuary that housed more than 400 primates. Chavez said her 12 staff members and volunteers mobilized generators, space heaters, propane tanks and blankets in an effort to save the residents.

  • Several feared dead after bus falls into canal

    EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS EDIT CONTAINS IMAGES OF DEATH AND INJURY.The incident took place when the driver of the bus going from Sidhi to Satna lost control.However, local media reports put the toll at 18.Seven people had been rescued and search for rest of the passengers was underway.

  • David Perdue announced he's "considering" a run for a different Georgia Senate seat

    Former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) announced on Twitter Tuesday that he's "considering" a 2022 bid to reclaim a different Senate seat after losing Georgia's runoff election to Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat.Why it matters: The 2022 election will play a key role in determining which party controls the Senate after Republicans lost two Georgia seats to Democrats last month.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Perdue would challenge Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) who defeated Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in a Jan. 5. special election, should he decide to run.The former senator filed campaign paperwork on Monday, saying it was a "necessary legal step" so he can keep the option open.What he's saying: "First, Georgia is not a blue state and yet, as I write this today, the people of Georgia are represented by two of the most radically liberal individuals to ever occupy a seat on the hallowed floor of the United States Senate," Perdue wrote on Twitter. "They do not fairly represent most Georgians."Perdue lost by nearly 55,000 votes to Ossoff, according to Georgia's election data.In his Twitter declaration, Perdue also argued that Republicans need to win back the Senate "to change the direction of the country" and criticized President Biden for "giving into the radical side of the Democratic Party."What to watch: "Over the next few weeks, Bonnie and I will diligently consider our options about how to best serve the people of Georgia," he said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A New 'WandaVision' Toy May Spoil A Major Marvel Twist

    Or is Disney just toying with us?