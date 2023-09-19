President Joe Biden reinforces support of Ukraine amid war with Russia during UNGA speech
President Joe Biden criticized Russia's war with Ukraine while addressing the United Nations General Assembly.
President Joe Biden criticized Russia's war with Ukraine while addressing the United Nations General Assembly.
Aging politicians who never leave office are giving retirement a bad name. Biden could change that.
Most players, while demanding change, asked not to be called up to the national team. The federation, wielding Spanish law, called them up anyway.
Oil prices could very well reach $100 per barrel. But supply and demand are likely to bring prices back down, say analysts.
The Rays have been trying to get a new ballpark built since 2007, only nine years after they became a team and started using Tropicana Field.
In terms of sci-fi themes, The Talos Principle 2 is way closer to the original Star Trek than Picard.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Keep it on hand for emergencies and even take it camping.
Edwin Diaz may have been able to come back and pitch if the Mets were competitive, but since they've been horrendous the team doesn't believe it's worth the risk.
Microsoft is holding a 'special event' at 1PM ET on Thursday, September 21st. Details are scant but the timing certainly indicates a fall hardware event, likely prioritizing a new line of Surface products. You can watch it unfold via Microsoft or take a gander at our liveblog. There should also be a stream on the official Microsoft Surface YouTube channel after the fact.
Unveiled in Australia, the Ford Ranger PHEV gets about 27 miles of electric-only range and an on-board generation. It's not coming to the United States.
It's an all-time low for the M2-enabled device.
Erase dark circles, puffiness and dryness with this 'little miracle tube.'
Charlie Manuel, who won the World Series with the Phillies in 2008, is making great strides in his recovery.
The game drew an average of over 9 million viewers despite starting at 10 p.m. ET.
Engadget investigated the Dyson Zone, an air-purifying wearable, to understand how the device works to remove pollutants from the air.
The 80s, for instance, brought exciting breakthroughs in learning by demonstration, but a slew of research projects out of schools like CMU, MIT and UC Berkeley point to a future in which robots learn much like their human counterparts. Today at TechCrunch Disrupt's Hardware Stage, the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) is showcasing advancements in research that can teach a robot a new skill quite literally overnight. “It’s remarkable how fast it works," says TRI CEO and Chief Scientist Gill Pratt.
The injuries just won't stop. Andy Behrens is here to help fill the holes on fantasy rosters with his priority adds for Week 3.
Goldman lead director Adebayo Ogunlesi does not see CEO David Solomon "in the same light as some of the negative press," according to analyst Mike Mayo.
One of the leaked documents from the FTC v. Microsoft case was an email Spencer sent to the company's Chief Marketing Officers Chris Capossela and Takeshi Numoto in 2020.
The biggest news stories this morning: How social engineering takes advantage of your kindness, Microsoft’s Panos Panay leaves after nearly 20 years, MS Paint gets update.