President Joe Biden to sign debt ceiling extension bill after it passes Congress

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign a bill raising the debt limit through December 3, temporarily avoiding a financial catastrophe. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined CBSN to discuss the latest on the debt ceiling as well as the decrease in initial jobless claims and nationwide concern over inflation and supply chain issues.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories