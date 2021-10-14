President Joe Biden to sign debt ceiling extension bill after it passes Congress
President Joe Biden is expected to sign a bill raising the debt limit through December 3, temporarily avoiding a financial catastrophe. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined CBSN to discuss the latest on the debt ceiling as well as the decrease in initial jobless claims and nationwide concern over inflation and supply chain issues.