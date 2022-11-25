President Joe Biden 'to try to get rid of assault weapons' after latest mass shootings

Reuters Videos

STORY: What is the OneLove armband and why did FIFA ban it?They were originally launched in 2020 as part of an inclusivity campaign by the Royal Dutch Football Association The captains of seven European teams planned to wear them at the 2022 World Cup to protest Qatar's laws against same-sex relationshipEngland, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and DenmarkIn response, FIFA threatened to issue yellow cards to players wearing themFIFA rules state team equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images (Youri Tielemans, Belgian midfielder) "I just think it's a shame that it's not happening because it's just a fight against discrimination all around the world, not just here, but in Europe as well and in other countries. And I just think it's a shame that it's not happening and we'll just have to move on from it."Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, a conservative Muslim countrySome soccer players have raised concerns about LGBTQ fans traveling to the eventWorld Cup organizers have repeatedly said that everyone is welcome(Gianni Infantino, FIFA President) "And, let me repeat it clearly, everyone will be welcomed to the tournament, regardless of their origin, background, religion, gender, sexual orientation or nationality."There's since been a surge in demand for the OneLove armbands from around the globeLocation: Utrecht, Netherlands(Roland Heerkens, CEO of Badge Direct BV) "And it's become a culture product at the moment and we are getting requests from all parts of the world to buy this product. Amazing."Price tag: $5.15