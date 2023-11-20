President Joe Biden turns 81 as concerns about his age hang over 2024 election

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden turned 81 years old on Monday as concerns about his age continue to dominate his 2024 reelection campaign.

Don't look for a big birthday bash.

No birthday celebration is listed on the official White House schedule of Biden's day. Instead Biden is set to "pardon" a turkey, the longtime White House tradition ahead of Thanksgiving.

Biden, already the oldest president in U.S. history, would be 86 years old when he completes a second term if reelected.

President Joe Biden speaks before a screening of the movie "Wonka" in Norfolk, Va., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The film is about the early life of Roald Dahl's eccentric chocolatier, Willy Wonka.

Biden has often made light of his octogenarian status − "I know I'm 198 years old," the president joked in June − but poll after poll shows it remains one of his biggest election liabilities.

A poll by Monmouth University in October found 76% of voters believe Biden is too old to effectively serve a second term, compared to 48% who said the same about Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, who is 77 years old.

An especially troubling NBC News poll released Sunday found Biden is trailing in a hypothetical rematch against Trump with young voters between 18 and 34 years old, a group historically that is part of the Democratic base. Trump is backed by 46% of young voters, while Biden is supported by 42%.

The poll found Biden's approval rating dropped to 40%, an all-time low for the poll and that Trump, despite his multiple indictments and legal troubles, leads nationally in a hypothetical matchup 46%-44%.

Concerns about Biden's age has prompted a Democratic primary challenge from Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who said argued for a new generation of Democratic leadership in the White House.

Some Republican candidate have openly questioned whether Biden will finish a second term if he's reelected, warning voters that a vote for Biden is a vote for Vice President Kamala Harris as president.

Biden has addressed questions about his age routinely since announcing his reelection bid.

"I respect them taking a hard look at it," Biden said in April, referring to voters who worry about his age. "I'd take a hard look at it as well. I took a hard look at it before I decided to run and I feel good."

