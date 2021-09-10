President Joe Biden urges all children 12 and up to get vaccinated

Washington Post

"My name is William Campbell, in 2015 I won the Nobel Prize in medicine for the discovery of Ivermectin. It cures many diseases including covid-19. The fake news and big pharma want you to live in fear. Fauci won't promote Ivermectin because he is the little parasite it destroys." - Quote attributed to Drew University professor William Campbell circulating on social media such as Twitter