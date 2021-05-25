President Joe Biden to visit Tulsa to mark Tulsa Race Massacre centennial

TULSA, Oklahoma — President Joe Biden will visit Tulsa on June 1 to mark the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, according to the White House.

Biden's visit will cap off a long weekend full of events, speakers and concerts to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the tragedy that marks one of the lowest points in Oklahoma history.

More: Black Wall Street history center in Greenwood to debut at Tulsa Race Massacre centennial

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on the American Jobs Plan in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Details of Biden's visit were not immediately available.

Last week, voting rights activist and Georgia politician Stacey Abrams was announced as the keynote speaker at the "Remember & Rise" Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial commemoration event.

Biden’s visit will come nearly one year after then-President Donald Trump visited Tulsa for a campaign rally.

Trump’s visit initially caused an uproar because he planned to visit on Juneteenth, which some in Tulsa’s Black community criticized. After encouraging from state leaders, Trump pushed back his campaign rally so it would not coincide with the holiday that commemorates the end of slavery.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Biden will mark Tulsa Race Massacre centennial with visit to Oklahoma