President Joe Biden will visit war-torn Israel on Wednesday, Secretary Blinken says

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden plans to visit Israel on Wednesday in a dramatic display of support for Israel in its war against Hamas

Secretary of State Antony Blinken , who is currently in Israel, announced Biden's visit following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"He's coming here at a critical moment for Israel, for the region and for the world," Blinken said.

The trip will come a week and a half after Hamas' surprise attack on Israel killed at least 1,300 Israelis, prompting airstrikes on Gaza from Israel in retaliation.

"President Biden will underscore our crystal-clear message to any actor, state, or non-state trying to take advantage of this crisis to attack Israel. Don't," Blinken said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: President Biden to visit Israel following Oct. 7 attacks