President Joe Biden Visits Auto Workers Picket Line In Michigan

President Joe Biden visited the United Auto Workers union picket line outside a General Motors parts distribution center in Belleville, Michigan, on Tuesday, making him the first sitting president to join a picket line.

“Stick with it, because you deserve the significant raise you need and other benefits,” he said through a megaphone to a few dozen UAW members.

UAW President Shawn Fain, who accompanied him on the visit, thanked the president for his solidarity.

