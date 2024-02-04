President Joe Biden wins South Carolina Democratic primary, AP reports

South Carolina residents cast their ballots Saturday in the first of two presidential primaries to be held in February.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Saturday for the Democratic Presidential Primary and closed at 7 p.m.

President Joe Biden won with more than 95% of the votes.

It was an overwhelming 2024 victory in the state that vaulted him to the White House four years ago, according to the Associated Press.

Other candidates listed on the Democratic ballot included Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson.

Each candidate combined grabbed less than 5% of South Carolina voters, according to the Associated Press.

South Carolina will hold its Republican primary on Saturday, Feb. 24.

