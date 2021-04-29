  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden's 100-day gamble on big government leaves little room for failures

The Editorial Board
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this April 8, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks about gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. Biden will mark his 100th day in office on Thursday, April 29.
In this April 8, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks about gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. Biden will mark his 100th day in office on Thursday, April 29.

If there is an overarching theme of President Joe Biden's first 100 days, it's his argument that a bigger government can make the lives of Americans better.

That's a seismic departure from decades of Reagan-era dogma that big government is never the solution, only the problem.

If anything, Biden's view is a throwback to the Great Society domestic activism of Lyndon Johnson or the New Deal policies of Franklin Roosevelt. (Biden met with presidential historians in March, according to Axios, to ponder those historical antecedents as he assembled his legislative agenda.)

SUBSCRIBE: Help support quality journalism like this.

Nonetheless, it's also vital to highlight the risks of such a strategy. Biden is setting a high bar for himself with his proposition that trillions of dollars in government spending, paid with higher debt and higher taxes, will address society's ills — rather than rely on the private sector and market-driven solutions. It assumes federal bureaucracy can be an efficient, waste-avoiding engine for social change.

And so far, so good.

COVID-19 vaccination and economy

President Joe Biden, with Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, addresses a joint session of Congress on April 28, 2021.
President Joe Biden, with Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, addresses a joint session of Congress on April 28, 2021.

In contrast to President Donald Trump's fumbling hands-off approach last year to the coronavirus pandemic, where botched federal testing and mixed-signal precautions led to soaring infections and death, Biden has marshaled government resources so that within his first 100 days, just more than half of the adult population has received at least a single dose of a vaccine.

Meanwhile, the pandemic illustrated the growing divide between wealthier Americans, who could adjust to the disease by simply working at home, and lower earners whose jobs went away, were reduced or required them to work exposed to the virus.

The K-shaped economy that emerged was fertile ground for Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, pushed through Congress in March with only Democratic votes.

It's the largest expansion of the social safety net in generations with its direct payments to those most financially strapped by the pandemic, along with tax credits and billions of dollars for child care and restaurant recovery. Seventy percent of Americans were pleased by it, including 41% of Republicans.

Likewise there is, so far, popular support for Biden's $2 trillion proposed infrastructure bill that would rebuild roads and bridges, and spend hundreds of billions on promoting electrical vehicles, expanding broadband, revitalizing the nation's electric grid and upgrading the nation's community- and home-based eldercare system.

And Wednesday, he unveiled his American Families Plan that calls for $1.8 trillion in spending for education, child care and paid family leave, among other things.

Meanwhile, there are broad signs of robust economic recovery around the corner, for which presidents always receive credit, whether or not it's appropriate. And despite a harshly polarized electorate, Biden's approval rating has consistently remained above 50%, much improved over his predecessor.

Challenges ahead for Biden

All of this might, to a degree, insulate Biden when challenges arise. But the gamble of extolling bigger government is that there's very little room for failures.

What if the influx of unaccompanied children flooding the southern border becomes an even greater crisis? (The Biden administration has recently had success transferring children held in jail-like U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities to more appropriate housing with the of Department Health and Human Services.)

What if fears of rising interest rates and inflation become reality? The federal debt is on course to exceed the size of the economy this year for only the second time since World War II.

And what if, as many experts predict, Afghanistan collapses into televised chaos, cruelty and civil war after the U.S. withdrawal ordered by Biden?

After two decades of war in that country, at the cost of 2,400 U.S. troops killed and more than $2 trillion, could there be a greater example of wholesale government miscalculation and waste?

Much of Biden's agenda is smart and bold, but in a time of a closely divided Washington, where Democrats have the barest of majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate, successful implementation is paramount. Biden will have to manage his new, bigger government with all the benefit of his five decades of experience in Washington to avoid blowback that will diminish his accomplishments.

USA TODAY's editorial opinions are decided by its Editorial Board, separate from the news staff and the USA TODAY Network. Most editorials are coupled with an Opposing View, a unique USA TODAY feature.

To read more editorials, go to the Opinion front page or sign up for the daily Opinion email newsletter. To respond to this editorial, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden gambles 100 days on big government plan

Recommended Stories

  • A 12-year-old died after a TikTok 'Blackout' challenge. How social media is changing peer pressure.

    Dangerous viral social media challenges can be attractive to teens who crave peer approval and are more prone to risk-taking behaviors.

  • Jimmy Kimmel’s Train-Wreck Interview With MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell

    ABCWell, it actually happened. The day America has been eagerly awaiting since Mike Lindell accepted Jimmy Kimmel’s invitation during his bizarro livestream event finally arrived on Wednesday, and there was the MyPillow CEO in the flesh sitting across from his supposed late-night nemesis.“Somehow a simple pillow salesman from Minnesota got to the bottom of the deepest conspiracy in the history of American politics,” Kimmel said at the top of his monologue. “It’s so crazy, it’s almost hard to believe.” With the real Lindell presumably watching backstage, the host was visited by his own personal MyPillow guy, comedian James Adomian, who limped on stage wearing a “Who Farted?” tank top and went into a racist panic when he spotted Guillermo seated offstage.The actual interview, which was preceded by an actual MyPillow commercial on the New York broadcast, began with a montage of Lindell’s most unhinged rants about what he still seems to believe was a stolen presidential election. When Kimmel asked his guest if he had been vaccinated, Lindell said no, which helps explain why they were not together in a pillow-filled bed as previously promised. “I meant for rabies,” Kimmel joked.Kimmel suggested that Lindell actually has a lot in common with Hunter Biden, given their shared history of addiction to crack cocaine, and asked him directly about the source of his “paranoia” and the fact that he has apparently been “in hiding” for several months.From Mike Lindell to Elon Musk, Who Deserves a Late-Night TV Platform?“That’s right, I’ve been working hard on this election and the machines,” Lindell said, vaguely. After they got some of his basic biography out of the way, Lindell admitted that he didn’t know anything about politics until he met Donald Trump in 2016.“Some would say you still don’t, Mike, to be honest,” Kimmel replied. Later, he told Lindell, “A lot of people didn’t want you to come on the show. Liberals and conservatives, everybody said, told me, don’t have you on the show, and they told you, don’t go on the show. But I think it’s important that we talk to each other.”Kimmel added, “I don’t think there’s any validity to any of this stuff that you’re saying. And I’ve studied you, I really have.” And while he finds a lot of it funny, the host said, “A lot of these ideas you espouse, I think you could potentially draw a line from those to the riot we had at the Capitol where people were killed and a lot of bad things.”Without skipping a beat, Lindell distanced himself from the riot and continued to rant against “the machines” and Dominion Voting Systems, which is currently suing him for more than $1 billion in damages for his baseless smear campaign. Then the two men started getting bogged down in a back-and-forth of allegations before Kimmel took a step back.“Do you ever think it's weird, objectively, looking at yourself, going, why is it that the only person in the country who has this evidence is a guy who sells pillows on cable?” Kimmel asked.Jimmy Kimmel Goes Off on Tucker Carlson’s ‘Child Abuse’ Anti-Mask RantLindell couldn’t quite answer that question, showing no signs of self-awareness and prompting Kimmel to express what seemed like genuine concern. “I worry about you,” he said. “I feel like you are maybe self-destructive, that you have lost everything repeatedly so many times in your life.”By the end of the interview, after Lindell denied urging Trump to impose “martial law if necessary” and claimed he never meant for his $50,000 donation to Lin Wood’s legal fund to help bail out Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, Adomian returned to challenge his doppelgänger to a pillow fight at the Minnesota State Fair.Ultimately, as could have been expected, Lindell emerged relatively unscathed, fully in on the joke, and laughing it up with the two comedians as Kimmel cut to commercial.For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jimmy Kimmel questions MyPillow guy Mike Lindell on voter fraud claims, asks why he believes he was 'chosen' to possess evidence of Chinese cyberattack

    Lindell and Kimmel previously exchanged barbs after Kimmel made several jokes about the MyPillow CEO's crack cocaine addiction on his late night show.

  • Rudy Giuliani's lawyer said the feds raiding his Manhattan apartment is a 'clear example of a corrupt double standard'

    Federal investigators executed a search warrant against Giuliani on Wednesday in connection with a criminal probe into his dealings in Ukraine.

  • 'This is heartbreaking': Delaware police officer declared clinically dead after responding to fight call, authorities say

    Authorities confirmed Wednesday that Delmar police officer Cpl. Keith Heacook, 54, has died following a brutal assault Sunday morning.

  • U.S., Japan and South Korea eye foreign ministers' meeting in May: media

    The United States, Japan and South Korea are arranging a meeting of their foreign ministers during the G7 meeting in the United Kingdom next week, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Thursday, citing multiple government sources. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong are expected to affirm their cooperation on dealing with North Korea's nuclear and missile development, according to the newspaper article.

  • Elizabeth Warren fist-pumps and Joe Manchin takes notes during Biden's first joint address to Congress

    Democratic and Republican lawmakers' real-time responses to Biden's address illustrated the chasm between the two political parties.

  • The Chickens Come Home to Roost for ‘Traitorous Traitor’ Rudy

    REUTERSThe man once known as “America’s mayor” now appears to be on the brink of a federal indictment for, among other things, selling out his country by actively aiding and abetting Russia’s campaign to undermine American democracy in the 2020 election.In addition to the far-reaching investigation of Rudy Giuliani and several of his cohorts by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, culminating in the raid on his home and office on Wednesday to seize his electronic devices, a recent U.S. intelligence report all but identified Giuliani by name as one of the lead facilitators of the Russian intelligence effort to tarnish then candidate Joe Biden’s reputation and to influence the 2020 election again in Trump’s favor. One very notable passage in the report stated, “A key element of Moscow’s strategy this election cycle was its use of people linked to Russian intelligence to launder influence narratives… through US media organizations, US officials, and prominent US individuals” tied to Trump.The clear implication is that Giuliani has been at the top of the list of White House insiders knowingly spreading Kremlin disinformation designed to call into question the legitimacy of the 2020 election and our country’s entire democratic electoral system.Giuliani has also been directly linked with Andrii Derkach, a Ukrainian lawmaker who – according to the U.S. Treasury Department and various U.S. intelligence agencies – has been an active Russian agent for over a decade. Although Trump White House officials and Giuliani himself were repeatedly warned by the FBI that Derkach was a Russian agent and that Giuliani should avoid dealing with him, Giuliani continued to coordinate with Derkach to dig up dirt on Biden that could be used to smear him in the 2020 presidential election. In November 2020, Giuliani even went so far as to appear with Derkash as part of a One America News "investigation" into Biden that aired in December, the same week the House of Judiciary Committee approved articles of impeachment against the outgoing president. Giuliani announced on air at the start of the OAN show that he was there to meet with Derkach “to get the facts” about Ukrainian collusion and interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. In other words, Giuliani was on T.V. to lend credibility to one of Russia’s favorite disinformation projects, which was to divert attention from Russian interference in the 2016 election by falsely shifting the blame to Ukraine.Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine ‘Investigation’ Stars Some of Kyiv’s Most Dubious CharactersFormer Senator Claire McCaskill got it just right when she told Brian Williams that Giuliani was a “treasonous traitor” who was working directly with a hostile foreign power – Russia – to undermine our democracy.The U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation of Giuliani had been put on hold during the later stages of the 2020 election campaign, during which time the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (which Rudy long ago led) was holding off making any final decision on the Giuliani investigation – whether to indict him or not, and if so, on what charges – until after the election. Since Giuliani was Trump’s personal lawyer, any indictment of him just before the election would have been perceived as politically motivated. Then, during the transition period, federal prosecutors continued to hold off taking any action against Giuliani because Giuliani was continuing to dominate the news cycles by perpetuating the myth that the election had been “stolen” from Trump through massive voter fraud and shadowy left-wing conspiracy. The optics would not have looked good if the news cameras showed FBI agents jumping on stage to handcuff Giuliani while he was holding one of his post-election press conferences.The U.S. Attorneys Who Revered Rudy Loathe Him NowGiuliani’s “free hall pass” ran out, however, when President Biden was sworn in on January 20, 2021. It then took some time for Attorney General Merrick Garland to be confirmed, and his team at the Justice Department now have a full plate of investigations and potential indictments that they are reviewing. Near the top of the pile, however, is the Giuliani investigation, especially now that the U.S. Intelligence Community has confirmed that Giuliani disregarded warnings about his continued dealings with known Russian operatives. Two of Giuliani’s former Soviet-born operatives – Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman – have already been indicted, in part, for their connection with their efforts to assist Giuliani in digging up dirt in Ukraine on Biden and his son Hunter.Giuliani, who has denied any wrongdoing, thus appears vulnerable to a wide range of federal crimes, including violations of the federal election and lobbying laws, as well as money laundering. Although both Parnas and Fruman pleaded not guilty and are scheduled to go to trial as soon as the Covid-19 crisis permits, their lawyers are also intensely talking to federal prosecutors about a possible deal, and the primary subject of these discussions is what credible evidence can these two accomplices deliver about Giuliani.Things are getting interesting 👇👀 https://t.co/NVny4jFBb3— Lev Parnas (@levparnas) April 28, 2021 An important piece of the puzzle that Parnas and Furman can provide to federal prosecutors relates to the details that these two can provide about Giuliani’s dealings with Derkach and Konstantin Kilimnik, the Russian agent who was Paul Manafort’s right-hand man while Manafort was chairman of the Trump Campaign in 2016. Even after Manafort’s indictment and arrest, there have been reports that Giuliani visited Manafort while he was still under house arrest in order ensure that there was a seamless handoff of Manafort’s Russian contacts and connections to Giuliani so that Trump’s “back channel” communications with the Kremlin would be uninterrupted.In short, Giuliani – like Manafort before him – appears to have been more than willing to enter into a criminal conspiracy against the United States by assisting Russian efforts to interfere in the 2020 election and then to attack the legitimacy of that election with bogus claims of election fraud. Although treason prosecutions have been few and far between throughout our country’s history, Giuliani’s shameful conduct may qualify him for such treatment.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Moscow is annoyed Eastern European governments no longer turn a blind eye to assassinations by 'Unit 29155'

    The diplomatic expulsions mean fewer jobs can be taken by Russian intelligence officers working undercover.

  • WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The players from Peyton Manning's legendary 1998 NFL Draft

    The 1998 Draft produced some of the biggest booms, and busts, in draft history.

  • Willow Smith opens up about being polyamorous and why the concept of marriage 'irks' her

    Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris discussed polyamory on the latest episode of their talk show "Red Table Talk."

  • Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage

    Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital

  • Saudi Crown Prince offers rare olive branch to Iran after years of hostility

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman struck an unusually conciliatory tone with regional rival Iran in a rare interview where he said the kingdom was working to resolve its differences with Tehran. “All [that] we ask for is to have a good and distinguished relationship with Iran. We do not want the situation with Iran to be difficult. On the contrary, we want it to prosper and grow,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in footage broadcast on Saudi TV on Tuesday evening. The prince’s proffered olive branch contrasted starkly with his previous public remarks on Iran, a long-standing rival engaged in proxy warfare with Saudi Arabia for regional dominance across the Middle East. In 2018 the Crown Prince told The Atlantic that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made Nazi dictator Adolf Hilter “look good”. “They are both evil guys. He is the Hitler of the Middle East,” he said, adding that the “The Iranian revolution [created] a regime based on an ideology of pure evil.”

  • China launches permanent space station as it prepares to land on Mars

    China on Thursday launched the core module for its first permanent space station as the country pursues its ambitious space programme. The Tianhe, or “Heavenly Harmony” module, blasted into space on the Long March-5B Y2 rocket from Hainan, an island in southern China, according to state media. The module will become the management and control hub of China’s Tiangong space station, which could be operational by the end of next year, state media said. China is planning for astronauts to live in the core module of the station for up to six months at a time; at least 12 astronauts are training now for such missions. China has invested heavily in its space programme, a source of national pride and touted as a symbol of the country’s growing technological expertise and strength. Beijing aims to become a major space power by 2030.

  • Tucker Carlson twice called MSNBC anchor Joy Reid the 'race lady' during his Tuesday show. She wasn't talking about race.

    "Here's the race lady from MSNBC finally putting her Harvard degree to work," Carlson said, referring to Reid. Reid did not mention race in the clip.

  • Biden to keep intelligence inspector general Trump appointed

    President Joe Biden intends to keep the watchdog overseeing the U.S. intelligence community, a longtime intelligence official who rose to the post after his predecessor was fired by President Donald Trump for his role in Trump's first impeachment. Biden on Tuesday announced that he intended to nominate Thomas Monheim for Senate confirmation as the permanent inspector general. The inspector general investigates and audits the 18 organizations in the intelligence community and reviews potential whistleblower complaints.

  • Myanmar's coup brings war back to remote frontier

    Troops scuttling around the steep hilltops of this remote mountain frontier haven't been seen for 25 years, but Myanmar's coup has brought war back to the remote Southeast Asian region.And it’s sending a new generation of villagers in both Myanmar and Thailand running for their lives from bullets and bombs.Including Amin, a villager from Mae Hong Son province in Thailand. "I fled my house around 4:55 a.m. yesterday. The clash that happened was so loud and everyone was so scared. I brought my whole family to a safer spot and I came back to watch the situation." From his vantage point he’s watching heavy clashes between Myanmar's oldest rebel force and its military. An army border outpost crackles in the distance. Ethnic minority Karen insurgents with the Karen National Union (KNU) said they captured it the day before. The group and other autonomy-seeking ethnic minority forces based in frontier regions are backing the largely city-based pro-democracy opponents of the junta that seized power on February 1st.The Myanmar military has held this outpost since 1995, but new tensions are setting alight old rivalries.The KNU agreed to a ceasefire in 2012, ending an insurgency that began soon after Myanmar gained independence in 1948.Now war has returned the Myanmar military has greater might from the air.It’s launched repeated air strikes against KNU positions sending some 15,000 villagers fleeing into the forest.Several thousand briefly seeking refuge on the Thai side of the border.Thailand says it's here to provide humanitarian help but it's staying out of the fight.

  • Jada Pinkett Smith says Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin work as a married couple because 'they agree on God'

    The couple wedded in September 2018. Pinkett Smith spoke about the "beautiful couple" and their faith during the latest episode of "Red Table Talk."

  • They are killing our forest, Brazilian tribe warns

    The Awa, who have been called "the most threatened tribe on earth", face fresh challenges in Brazil.

  • India coronavirus: Man charged over oxygen SOS for dying grandfather

    An Indian man who sought help on Twitter for his grandfather in his last hours could face jail.