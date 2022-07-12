What President Joe Biden's new gun violence law means for Oregon

President Joe Biden on Monday celebrated the passage of a historic gun violence law at the White House that came in the wake of shootings that rocked the nation.

Among the aims of the $13 billion Bipartisan Safer Communities Act are regulating the sale of guns and emphasizing crime prevention.

“The action we take today on gun violence is a step designed to make our nation the kind of nation it should be. It's about the most fundamental things: the lives of our children and our loved ones,” Biden said on Twitter.

Some of the highlights of the legislation are:

Background checks : State and local juvenile and mental health records will be part of federal background checks for gun purchasers age 18 to 20. The three-day maximum to obtain the records will be extended to up to 10 days, but if there is no resoluation after that, the sale goes through.

Domestic violence cases : Those convicted of domestic violence will be denied guns if they have a relationship with the victim. The right to buy a firearm will be restored after five years if no other violent crimes have been committed.

Mental health and education : Supports mental health programs in schools and increases spending on crisis intervention, training, violence prevention programs, etc.

Gun trafficking: Creates federal crimes for gun traffickers with penalties of up to 25 years in prison.

How this affects Oregon

In Oregon, you must be at least 18 to purchase all guns except handguns. You do not have to have a license or permit to obtain one. In some cases, those younger than 18 can possess a gun if given by a parent or guardian.

While in most cases criminal background checks by Oregon State Police are required to buy a gun, if the state police do not return the results in three business days, a person can still get a gun.

However, a person is not required to undergo a background check if a partner or immediate family member gives them a gun.

The Safer Communities Act will allow authorities to conduct more in-depth background checks for those looking to purchase a gun who are under 21. This also allows law enforcement to have more time to return the results: 10 days versus the three currently allowed.

Story continues

Money will also be used to improve safety and mental health education. Funding will also go to state and local law enforcement to help fight gun violence.

Efforts to stop gun violence

Lift Every Voice Oregon has submitted signatures to the Secretary of State's Office to put a gun control measure on the November ballot.

Read more:Gun control initiative submits signatures, poised to be second on Oregon's November ballot

The petition calls for banning ammunition magazines of more than 10 rounds and would require a permit to purchase firearms. Compiling data for an annual report by the state police indicating permit approvals, denials and the reason for denials is also a provision listed.

The Secretary of State's Office is currently verifying signatures. Of the 160,000 signatures collected, at least 112,020 must be from valid Oregon voters in order for the petition to qualify for the November ballot.

The Rev. Mark Knutson, chief petitioner and pastor at Augustana Lutheran Church in Portland, said lawyers with the campaign have told them the Supreme Court's recent decision on gun rights should not have any impact on the ballot measure.

Despite this confidence, they expect a legal challenge if their campaign is ultimately successful.

“It should not impact (IP) 17,” Knutson said. “We know this though: Once 17 passes, it will be taken to court, regardless of constitutionality."

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: What President Biden's new gun violence law means for Oregon