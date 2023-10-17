President of local BBB announces retirement

The local head of the Better Business Bureau is calling it a career.

Tom Bartholomy has led the Charlotte office of the BBB since 2000, covering 37 counties across the Carolinas.

During Bartholomy’s tenure, the BBB says it has expanded exponentially, helping more than 2 million people check on local businesses and thousands more file reviews or complaints last year.

He’s also been a resource for many of Channel 9′s reporters as they investigate local businesses.

Bartholomy will officially retire at the end of next January.

