Macron to hold call with U.S. President Biden -French government spokesman

EU leaders meet ahead of 8th MED7 Mediterranean countries' summit in Athens
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron will have a call with U.S. President Joe Biden in the next few days, the French government spokesman said on Sunday, amid a diplomatic crisis triggered by Australia's cancellation of submarine contract with Paris.

France said on Friday it was recalling its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra over a trilateral security deal also involving Britain which sank the multi-billion dollar order for French submarines.

"President Biden asked to speak to the President of the Republic and there will be a telephone discussion in the next few days between President Macron and President Biden," Gabriel Attal told news channel BFM TV.

France would be seeking "clarification" over the cancellation of a submarine order, Attal said.

The scrapping of the contract, struck in 2016, has caused fury in Paris, which claims not to have been consulted by its allies. The Australian government, however, says it had made clear its concerns for months.

After the initial "shock" of the cancellation, discussions would need to take place over contract clauses, notably compensation for the French side, Attal added.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Alexander Smith and Toby Chopra)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: French break-up a blow to Biden's China-focused alliance rebuilding

    European capitals celebrated a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in June, as President Joe Biden's top diplomat cracked jokes in French in Paris, posed for selfies with French youth and spoke at length about revitalizing the transatlantic relationship. It was a breath of fresh air after four years of former President Donald Trump's brash "America First" administration, during which U.S. ties with Europe lurched from one crisis to another amid policy decisions that often blindsided European countries. But less than three months after Blinken's repair tour, Washington finds itself in an unprecedented diplomatic crisis with France over a trilateral deal with Britain to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines that sank a $40 billion contract for French-designed vessels.

  • France recalls envoys from U.S. and Australia

    France plunged into an unprecedented diplomatic crisis with the U.S. and Australia on Friday, after it pulled its ambassadors from both countries over a trilateral security deal between the two nations and Britain.The rare decision, made by French President Emmanuel Macron, came after Australia said it would scrap a $40 billion deal with French company Naval Group to build conventional submarines. Instead, it would build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British technology.The new alliance - called AUKUS - is meant to strengthen security in the Indo-Pacific.France called it a stab in the back.THe U.S. and Australia said they regretted France's decision, and would work to resolve differences in the coming days. Earlier on Friday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison rejected criticism from France that it had not been warned about the new deal, saying he had raised the possibility in talks with Macron."These are matters that President Macron and I have discussed on many occasions." France so far has made no mention of pulling its ambassador in Britain, but a diplomatic source said France believed Britain joined the deal in an opportunistic manner.The strained ties among the long-time allies come as the U.S. and other countries seek additional support in Asia and the Pacific, given concern about the rising influence of a more assertive China.

  • France recalls ambassador from Washington 'without delay' as Macron rages at Biden

    French President Emmanuel Macron recalled his country’s ambassador to the United States in a sharp rebuke of President Joe Biden’s unexpected decision to strike a nuclear submarine agreement with Australia that scuttled a preexisting French contract.

  • Biden administration plans to deport 10,000 Haitian migrants sheltering under a bridge in Texas, reports say

    The US government plans to fly back the Haitian migrants who have gathered under the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas, on the Mexico-US border.

  • Amazon Confronts Battle With Teamsters in Labor-Friendly Canada

    (Bloomberg) -- After beating back its highest-profile challenge to date from organized labor in the U.S., Amazon.com Inc. is now confronting a concerted union campaign in Canada, where labor laws are much friendlier to unions. Affiliates of the Teamsters union are attempting to organize employees in at least nine of the company’s facilities in Canada, Reuters reported on Friday, citing interviews with local union officials working in provinces from British Columbia to Ontario. The Teamsters earl

  • Fund the police? Pushed by Biden, Democrat mayors divided how to use COVID money to fight crime

    One mayor said he views the directive more as 'long-term programmatic changes' and less about "Clinton-era 'we're just going to pay for more cops.'"

  • Taliban-run Kabul municipality to female workers: Stay home

    Female employees in the Kabul city government have been told to stay home, with work only allowed for those who cannot be replaced by men, the interim mayor of Afghanistan's capital said Sunday, detailing the latest restrictions on women by the new Taliban rulers. Witnesses, meanwhile, said an explosion targeted a Taliban vehicle in the provincial city of Jalalabad, the second such deadly blast in as many days in an Islamic State stronghold. The decision to prevent most female city workers from returning to their jobs is another sign that the Taliban, who overran Kabul last month, are enforcing their harsh interpretation of Islam despite initial promises by some that they would be tolerant and inclusive.

  • Kansas nurse pleads guilty to over-drugging dementia patient, prosecutors say

    “I hope she is asleep most of the day tomorrow,” she wrote in texts to the night nurse. “Hint hint.”

  • Police Visit Home of Brian Laundrie, Boyfriend of Missing Gabby Petito

    Law enforcement visited the Florida home of Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of missing 22-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, to speak with Laundrie’s family at their request on Friday, September 17, North Port Police said.Laundrie was not present during the visit, according to local reports. According to an attorney for Laundrie’s family, Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts were unknown, and the FBI removed items from the property on Friday to assist in a search for him.This footage, filmed by Taylor Bostwick, shows officers entering the property as a crowd of protesters chanted outside.Petito has not been in contact with friends or family since late August, while Laundrie is described as “a person of interest” in the case, according to police. Credit: Taylor Bostwick via Storyful

  • Watch Daniel Craig Get Choked Up While Delivering His 'No Time to Die' Farewell Speech

    "I've loved every single second of these movies...because I've got up every morning and I've had the chance to work with you guys."

  • Trump Is Still Begging Georgia Officials To Overturn The 2020 Election Results

    Officials in Georgia have repeatedly informed the president that there was no widespread voter fraud in the state.

  • California Gov. Newsom's kids have tested positive for COVID-19

    Newsom, his partner, and his two other kids have tested negative. The children that tested positive have mild symptoms and will quarantine.

  • U.S. resumes talks with Huawei CFO on resolving criminal charges - Globe and Mail

    Meng was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a warrant from the United States, charging her with fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran. The United States is prepared to end an extradition request and criminal proceedings against Meng if she pleads guilty and pays a hefty fine, the report said, citing sources.

  • Drone strike victims' families in Afghanistan seek compensation and "justice" from U.S.

    Relatives of 10 Afghans killed by a U.S. drone strike in Kabul last month said Saturday they want to see punishment and compensation over the deaths.Driving the news: The relatives said it's "good news" that the U.S. had "officially admitted" that "they had attacked innocents" in the Aug. 29 strike that killed Zamarai Ahmadi, an aid worker with a U.S.-based group, and nine family members, but they still need "justice," per AFP.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Could This News Spark a Turnaround for Ocugen?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares were flying high earlier this year. The company signed a deal with India's Bharat Biotech for co-commercialization rights to its coronavirus vaccine candidate in the U.S. The Bharat product was close to market. Since then, Ocugen learned it wouldn't win the right to sell the vaccine in the U.S. as soon as it had hoped.

  • Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates her birthday with a retro rollerskating party: 'I rolled into 50 like...'

    Jada Pinkett Smith turned 50 this week and celebrated her birthday by throwing herself a rollerskating party.

  • Hundreds given expired COVID vaccines at veterans hospital in NC, officials say

    The expired doses came from a batch of the Pfizer vaccine stored for up to three weeks longer than supported by the manufacturer.

  • Illegal marijuana farms take West's water in 'blatant theft'

    Jack Dwyer pursued a dream of getting back to the land by moving in 1972 to an idyllic, tree-studded parcel in Oregon with a creek running through it. From dusty towns to forests in the U.S. West, illegal marijuana growers are taking water in uncontrolled amounts when there often isn't enough to go around for even licensed users. Conflicts about water have long existed, but illegal marijuana farms — which proliferate despite legalization in many Western states — are adding strain during a severe drought.

  • Eddie Hall Says Hafthor Björnsson's Fighting Career Has Been 'Laughable' So Far

    Hall is feeling confident ahead of their 2022 bout.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Undercover Law Enforcement At DC Rally That Flopped

    Donald Trump Jr.'s posts don't exactly 'back the blue.'