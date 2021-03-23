President Meghan Markle? Sussexes team up with member of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign

Gustaf Kilander
·3 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Speculation about the possible political future of Meghan Markle is being fuelled by her and Prince Harry's newfound connection to Genevieve Roth, director of Creative Engagement for the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign.

Since leaving the campaign Ms Roth has founded the social impact agency Invisible Hand, which has now started cooperating with the Archewell Foundation run by the Sussexes.

Invisible Hand posted on LinkedIn that they "joined Archewell on their mission to drive systemic culture change across all communities, one act of compassion at a time," earlier this year.

Ms Roth also worked on the White House initiative launched by the Obamas called "Let Girls Learn".

The couple entered the political fray ahead of November's election, not endorsing any specific candidate but simply encouraging Americans to vote in a video for Time magazine. Meghan Markle said it was “the most important election of our lifetime”.

Read more:

The couple also met with California Governor Gavin Newsom for an hour-long conversation on 19 October, The Sun reported.

Democratic strategist Mike Trujillo suggested that the Archewell foundation could serve as a stepping stone to a run for office, noting the success of former bodybuilder, actor, and Republican California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Mr Trujillo said: “Schwarzenegger had a big after-school foundation. That’s what introduced him to politics.”

He added to The Times: "She’s doing everything that’s appropriate and allowed given her new position but she’s definitely putting her toe in the water.

“And once your toe is in the water your whole foot is in and next thing you know you are knee-deep and then you are fully in.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry previously invited former Democratic nominee for Georgia governor Stacey Abrams to be a guest on their holiday special podcast in December.

In August 2020, Meghan Markle told Marie Claire: "I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless. I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard.

“When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard.

"Your voice is a reminder that you matter. Because you do. And you deserve to be heard.”

The next month, in September of last year, reporting in Vanity Fair suggested that Meghan Markle "would seriously consider running for president".

The magazine quoted a "close friend" to her, saying: “One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics.

“I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president.”

However, Vanity Fair also reported that a "well-placed source" said: “While there’s no denying she is interested and engaged in politics as a topic, she harbours no ambition to enter a career in politics herself."

The Independent has reached out to Archewell for comment.

