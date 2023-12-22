President of national nuclear company accused of misappropriating funds in order to purchase property

Accusations of corruption have surfaced around Petro Kotin, president of Ukraine’s national nuclear operator, Energoatom, following his mother-in-law’s purchase of a significant property near Kyiv, investigative journalism project Schemes reported on Dec. 21.

Schemes discovered that Kotin's mother-in-law had recently gained ownership of a two-story house with an adjacent territory of 300 square meters on a lakefront. Schemes alleges that Kotin and his family currently occupy the property.

Kotin did not deny knowledge of the property when contacted by journalists.

“I do indeed visit this residence and do not conceal this information,” Kotin said.

“It will be indicated in my declaration, the deadline for which has not yet arrived.”

Kotin told journalists that his mother-in-law independently raised funds for the house through her own savings, as well as donations from relatives and loans in anticipation of future property sales in the occupied territories.

According to the real estate purchase agreement for the property, Schemes discovered that the property cost 7 million UAH ($186,442), and that a similar property in the area was sold that summer for 13 million UAH ($350,000).

The investigation also revealed that Kotin's mother-in-law owns three more land plots in another village in Kyiv Oblast, all purchased on March 2, 2021. Schemes noted that despite Kotin’s affirmations of independently raised funding for the property, his mother-in-law has no official source of income, and neither does Kotin’s father-in-law and wife.

