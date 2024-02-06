President’s Office explains Zelenskyy’s words about rebooting the leadership

Mykhailo Podolyak, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office, addressed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call for a leadership reboot in Ukraine during a televised interview on Feb. 5.

“Today we are in a kind of stagnation... not along the front line,” he said.

“...But in a kind of stagnation, because we need to understand that there is a new situation in this war.”

Read also: Ukrainian political analyst names three key points in recent Zelenskyy’s interview

He also added that the government is currently conducting an audit of everything that has happened over the past two years (in army, government, law enforcement, etc).

“We will be able to talk about this when the president makes the appropriate decisions…” he summarized.

“And we will make or not make appropriate decisions based on this audit.”

Ukraine needs a reboot of its leadership, “and not just the military,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with Italian TV channel Rai 1 on Feb. 4.

His statement was made in the context of the possible dismissal of the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Read also: Zelenskyy’s spokesman denies war ‘stalemate’ narrative in recent presidential interview, calls for ‘accuracy in wording’

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine