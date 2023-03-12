President Photis Pascali Just Bought 3.2% More Shares In PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSE:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSE:PYR) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the President, Photis Pascali, recently bought a whopping CA$2.5m worth of stock, at a price of CA$1.00. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 3.2%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PyroGenesis Canada

In fact, the recent purchase by Photis Pascali was the biggest purchase of PyroGenesis Canada shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$1.33), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.55m shares for CA$2.6m. On the other hand they divested 3.75k shares, for CA$11k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by PyroGenesis Canada insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. PyroGenesis Canada insiders own about CA$106m worth of shares (which is 45% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At PyroGenesis Canada Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about PyroGenesis Canada. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for PyroGenesis Canada you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

