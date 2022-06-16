The President of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), Raul Rodriguez, Just Bought 521% More Shares

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the President, Raul Rodriguez, recently bought a whopping US$688k worth of stock, at a price of US$0.69. That purchase boosted their holding by 521%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Rigel Pharmaceuticals

In fact, the recent purchase by Raul Rodriguez was the biggest purchase of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$0.81. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Rigel Pharmaceuticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own US$1.1m worth of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock, about 0.8% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Rigel Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Rigel Pharmaceuticals insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Rigel Pharmaceuticals has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

