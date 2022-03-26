President Robert Moccia Just Bought 2.0% More Shares In STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) President, Robert Moccia, recently bought US$52k worth of stock, for US$1.57 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 2.0%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

See our latest analysis for STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Nachum Shamir made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$104k worth of shares at a price of US$1.48 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$1.62. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While STRATA Skin Sciences insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, STRATA Skin Sciences insiders have about 1.3% of the stock, worth approximately US$717k. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

Story continues

So What Do The STRATA Skin Sciences Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that STRATA Skin Sciences insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - STRATA Skin Sciences has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course STRATA Skin Sciences may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.