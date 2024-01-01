President of skunk rescue charged with animal neglect

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – The president of a local animal rescue has been charged with animal neglect, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife incident report.

On June 23, 2023, an anonymous tip led to an investigation of Brenda Hoch, the President of Florida Skunk Rescue. The rescue was established with the goal of caring for and rehoming domesticated skunks who’s owners could not care for them.

The complaint, detailed in the report, read:

The skunks are living in unsanitary conditions; In small cages 24 hours; Inadequate food or water; Cages are rarely cleaned, if ever; Skunks are living in their feces and urine; Some skunks have wounds on their noses from rubbing its face against the cage over and over as a sign of anxiety; Some skunks are exposed to maggots in their cages and others are known to have parasites/roundworms.

According to the report, Hoch’s home, which served as the headquarters for the rescue and was described as “deplorable living conditions” by an FWC investigator, was inspected on August 15, 2023, after multiple attempted inspections. Hoch was found to be in possession of at least 18 skunks.

The report said some of the skunks in Hoch’s care were kept in small cages and forced to stand in their own feces and urine. It also claimed Hoch was “unable and unwilling” to provide proper food, water, or care. The report also says the smell inside the home was “nauseating.”

Hoch was charged with eight misdemeanors for violating Florida Statute regarding the confinement of animals without sufficient food, water, or exercise.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.