Zuzana Čaputová, President of the Slovak Republic, has commented on her decision not to approve a new tranche of military aid for Ukraine in light of the results of parliamentary elections in Slovakia.

Details: Čaputová said that the president of Slovakia "does not have a right to approve decisions on military aid" as it is the government’s prerogative.

Meanwhile, acting Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor told Čaputová his government should no longer decide on military aid [given the results of the latest parliamentary elections]. Čaputová said she agrees with him.

She added that the content of this particular military aid package was another reason she did not want to approve it.

"It included more than ammunition [...] If it only included ammunition, it would’ve been a totally different question, an entirely different issue," the Slovak president said, without disclosing what else was included in the aid package for Ukraine.

Čaputová stressed that her position did not mean she does not support military aid for Ukraine.

Zuzana Čaputová, President of the Slovak Republic, opposed the provision of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine after the anti-Ukrainian party Smer-SD led by former Prime Minister Robert Fico won the country’s parliamentary elections.

The Office of the President of Slovakia later explained that President Čaputová believes that the approval of a military aid package by the current outgoing government would create a risky precedent for a change of power after any future elections.

