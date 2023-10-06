President of Slovakia reverses stance, supports continued military aid to Ukraine

Slovakia's President, Zuzana Čaputová, expressed support for the continuation of military assistance to Ukraine, despite her earlier stance against it following the parliamentary elections.

Read also: Trojan Horse of Russian influence wins Slovak elections

"Slovak military aid to Ukraine should continue. I respect the parliamentary elex [election] outcome & negative view on this in the party leading the coalition talks. But any Slovak administration should see that this is as much about Ukraine’s security as about Slovakia’s own.”

Read also: ‘Wait for coalition formation before drawing conclusions’ – Ukraine’s Foreign Minister on Slovakian election

Čaputová previously opposed a new package of military aid to Ukraine even after her party's victory in the parliamentary elections. Her advisor Jana Kobzova clarified that in the Čaputová‘s view, the approval of the military aid package by the outgoing government creates a risky precedent for the transfer of power after future elections. She emphasized that the military assistance from Slovakia to Kyiv is the most significant the country has ever provided.

Slovakia’s pro-Russian party Smer-SD, led by populist Robert Fico, emerged as the winner in the Slovakian parliamentary elections with 23.29% of the votes. The pro-European liberal party Progressive Slovakia (PS), led by Michal Šimečka, secured the second position with 17.07% of the votes. Fico confirmed his intentions to cease assistance to Ukraine and has received a mandate to form a new government.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine