The President of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE), Jorge Gonzalez, Just Bought 3.2% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Jorge Gonzalez, the President of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) recently shelled out US$51k to buy stock, at US$50.71 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 3.2%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

St. Joe Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Jorge Gonzalez was the biggest purchase of St. Joe shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$49.69). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Jorge Gonzalez was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Jorge Gonzalez bought a total of 2.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$46.25. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of St. Joe

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.9% of St. Joe shares, worth about US$84m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About St. Joe Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest St. Joe insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for St. Joe you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

