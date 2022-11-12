President Steve Wedan Just Bought 5.7% More Shares In Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. (ASX:IMR)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Steve Wedan, the President of Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. (ASX:IMR) recently shelled out AU$76k to buy stock, at AU$0.29 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 5.7%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Imricor Medical Systems

Notably, that recent purchase by Steve Wedan is the biggest insider purchase of Imricor Medical Systems shares that we've seen in the last year. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.36), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Imricor Medical Systems insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Imricor Medical Systems

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Imricor Medical Systems insiders own about AU$7.7m worth of shares (which is 14% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Imricor Medical Systems Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Imricor Medical Systems insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Imricor Medical Systems (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

