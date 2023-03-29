President of Taiwan to visit the U.S.

Reuters

The speaker of the lower chamber of the Czech parliament told Taiwanese lawmakers on Tuesday that her country and Taiwan are bound together by freedom and democracy, pledging to always stand with the island's people. Taiwan has sought to bolster ties with fellow democracies as it faces stepped up pressure from Beijing to accept Chinese sovereignty, and has found a welcoming audience in central and eastern Europe given the shared history of authoritarianism. Addressing Taiwan's parliament, Marketa Pekarova Adamova said Taiwan and the Czech Republic share the same story.