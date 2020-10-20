President Donald Trump on May 26. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump ended his interview for "60 Minutes" abruptly on Tuesday after just 45 minutes of filming, according to CNN.

Trump was supposed to return for a "walk and talk" with Vice President Mike Pence but did not do so.

The news broke shortly after Trump tweeted a video of "60 Minutes" host Lesley Stahl not wearing a mask inside the White House.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Something happened during the taping of President Donald Trump's interview for "60 Minutes" that led him to end the interview early, according to CNN.

Trump did 45 minutes of taping with host Lesley Stahl before he walked out and did not return for a scheduled "walk and talk" taping with Vice President Mike Pence, according to CNN.

According to CNN, Trump told producers he believed they had enough material for the interview.

Shortly before the news broke, Trump tweeted a video of Stahl not wearing a mask inside the White House.

Sit-down interviews with the big networks have gone south for Trump before.

Trump has done far more one-on-one interviews with Fox News, though those have also sometimes created issues for him, like when he made news over the summer after a talk with "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace in which he talked about taking a cognitive test.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris are also set to do "60 Minutes" interviews to air alongside Trump's, though they did theirs remotely from one another.

Trump and Pence were supposed to appear together, but after Trump walked out, Pence's will be done separately, according to CNN.

All these interviews are scheduled to air on Sunday night.

Read the original article on Business Insider