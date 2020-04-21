President Trump announces suspension of immigration to 'protect jobs' amid the coronavirus pandemic

President Trump tweeted late Monday that he planned to temporarily suspend immigration to the U.S.

The president cited the need to protect jobs in light of “the attack from the Invisible Enemy,” a reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump tweeted.

President Trump said he would be enacting the change in policy by signing an executive order to shut down immigration. There were no more details about the plan, which would almost certainly face legal challenges.

Over the past weeks of the crisis, which has seen many states shut down, the administration has made moves to clamp down on asylum seekers and immigrants seeking entry into the country.

Critics contend that Trump is using the crisis, which has killed more than 40,000 Americans and paralyzed the economy, to further his America First policies that have long been focused on making it more difficult for foreigners to live and work in the U.S.

Trump's order comes as protesters in various states have taken to the streets and state capital steps to demand that businesses start opening back up soon.

Businesses small and large have been decimated by the national economic paralysis. But health officials are united in their belief that opening the country up too soon could cause virus cases to surge and health care facilities to be overwhelmed.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

