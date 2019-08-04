President Trump on Dayton shooting: 'God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio'

President Donald Trump gave his support for Dayton in the wake of an early Sunday morning shooting there that left dozens injured and 10 dead including the shooter.

Trump tweeted that local and federal law enforcement were working together on the incident, as they were on a mass shooting that ocurred the day before at an El Paso Walmart.

"The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio," Trump tweeted Sunday morning. "Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day!"

Trump added in a subsequent tweet: "God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio."

The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

Gov. Mike DeWine, in an 8:38 a.m. tweet, said he had spoken with Trump about the Dayton tragedy.

"I expressed my thanks that the FBI has been extremely helpful to law enforcement at this time," DeWine said.

Dayton Police have said the shooting started around 1 a.m. in the city's Oregon District, a historic neighborhood home to many bars and restaurants. The shooter was killed by officers who arrived at the scene shortly thereafter -- within one minute, according to police.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley credited police with saving the lives of hundreds of people in the area Sunday morning.

Dayton police say anyone with information or seeking information about friends and family can call 937-225-6217.

The Cincinnati Reds also tweeted support for first responders and victims.

"Our hearts are with the victims and their families, as well as the first responders and hospital staff involved in this terrible tragedy. Keeping them all in our prayers," the club tweeted.

Our hearts are with the victims and their families, as well as the first responders and hospital staff involved in this terrible tragedy. Keeping them all in our prayers. https://t.co/IBIPKhhUSc — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 4, 2019

Bengals Center Billy Price called for change.

"Something has to change in our country, ours condolences go out to the City of Dayton..." Price wrote in a tweet.

Something has to change in our country, ours condolences go out to the City of Dayton... https://t.co/N6Hm40eJt2 — Billy Price (@b_price53) August 4, 2019

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Dayton shooting: Donald Trump, others lend support Ohio city