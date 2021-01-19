Trump delivers farewell address

President Trump delivered his farewell address from the White House on Tuesday, the day before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Video Transcript

DONALD TRUMP: My fellow Americans, four years ago, we launched a great national effort to rebuild our country, to renew its spirit, and to restore the allegiance of this government to its citizens. In short, we embarked on a mission to make America great again for all Americans. As I conclude my term as the 45th President of the United States, I stand before you truly proud of what we have achieved together.

We did what we came here to do, and so much more. This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes. And we also want them to have luck, a very important word.