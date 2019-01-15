President Trump Feeds College Football National Champions 'Hamberders' and Twitter Can't Stomach It

The Clemson University football team was invited to the White House Monday to celebrate their College Football National Championship win in a scene that was also a feast for social media users.

The South Carolina team, which defeated the University of Alabama’s Crimson Tide 44-16 on Jan. 7, was offered a candelabra-lit spread of takeout food from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King and Domino’s.

In a since-deleted tweet, the president boasted that the group was served 1,000 “hamberders” at the event that he paid for himself – a spelling error that immediately prompted online snickers. Meanwhile, aides said there were closer to 300 burgers at the event.

The President reportedly paid for the food himself because many of the White House staff are furloughed due to the partial government shutdown, Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley told CNN in a statement.

Trump, who has claimed to be a big fan of fast food himself, told reporters before the event, “We have some very large people that like eating. So I think we’re going to have a little fun.”

Twitter users had more than a little fun with the “hamberders” typo.

The man said “hamberders.” pic.twitter.com/WopVMRo3p6 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) January 15, 2019

Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamburgers etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2019

due to a large order placed yesterday, we're all out of hamberders.

just serving hamburgers today.

— Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 15, 2019

Trump to media yesterday: "We have 300 hamburgers"

Trump to Clemson yesterday: "I go out and send for about 1,000 hamburgers"

Trump this morning: "I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamberders"



— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 15, 2019

Some pointed out that nothing kept the fast food warm as it sat on the tables. While Trump’s critics implied that the junk food was a good metaphor for the President himself.

“This is an incredible self-own for someone who aims to be worth $10 billion,” wrote user Judd Legum.

This is an incredible self-own for someone who claims to be worth $10 billion https://t.co/zRq8gXNUjL — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 14, 2019

Describe 2019 with a picture pic.twitter.com/GQoYH362Gn — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 14, 2019

White House says President Trump "is personally paying for” event with National Champions Clemson tonight "to be catered with some of everyone’s favorite fast foods,” because "much of the residence staff at the White House is furloughed” due to the ongoing government shutdown. pic.twitter.com/abr5wFrc1I — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 14, 2019

He's a national embarrassment. DC has AMAZING restaurants that are struggling during the shutdown. They could have been called in to cater for these kids. Trump feeding the Clemson Tigers a bunch of cold fast food is so... Trump pic.twitter.com/HKAAysRyTy — Jonathan Osman ???? (@JonathanOsman) January 14, 2019

The meal also caught the attention of former NFL running back Reggie bush, who tweeted that the dinner was “disrespectful on so many levels.”

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, @ClemsonFB you guys deserve better you are world champs and this is the honor you receive from our nations leader!? This is disrespectful on so many levels, just a huge slap in the face after that kind of performance! SMH! pic.twitter.com/rEprhVZf6n — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) January 15, 2019

In a video of the event, the players seem to be enjoying the food. One player loudly says that the food is “awesome.”

“I thought it was a joke,” he adds.