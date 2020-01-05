President Trump 'has made a mess of foreign policy' : Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

The top Democrat in the Senate said on Sunday he is worried that the U.S. strike on Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani has brought the U.S. closer to a war in the Middle East.

"Let's face it, this president has made a mess of foreign policy. North Korea, they're much stronger than they were when he started. In Syria, he messed up, every encounter he has with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin he loses," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on ABC's "This Week."

Sen. Schumer on Pres. Trump: "This executive seems to have no check and again, he's been erratic and unsuccessful in almost every previous foreign policy endeavor. This one is the most dangerous of all. We need Congress to be a check on this president." https://t.co/iQPnFtpP7Q pic.twitter.com/Z15cYzbQxx — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 5, 2020

"So I am really worried," he added, saying that this was why Congress needs to assert itself.

Soleimani, the leader of Iran's elite Quds Force, was killed Thursday in an U.S. airstrike in Iraq, carried out at President Donald Trump's direction.

Schumer and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell responded to the strike in speeches on the Senate floor on Friday.

PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer holds a press conference at the U.S. Capitol, Dec. 16, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images, FILE) More

While McConnell touted the strike as a victory for the president, Schumer criticized the Trump administration for not notifying Democratic leaders in Congress or obtaining congressional authorization before the strike.

"The need for advanced consultation and transparency with Congress was put in the constitution for a reason, because of the lack of advanced consultation and transparency with Congress can lead to hasty and ill-considered decisions," he said. "When the security of the nation is at stake, decisions must not be made in a vacuum."

The minority leader also suggested that the Trump administration had not fully considered the consequences of the strike and warned that an increase in U.S. forces in the Middle East would require congressional authorization. The Pentagon has already announced that it would deploy 3,500 troops to the region in response to rising tensions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.