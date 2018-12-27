President Trump Makes Surprise Visit to Combat Zone for the First Time Following Syria Withdrawal

When President Donald Trump met Lt. Gen. Paul LaCamera, the commander of U.S.-led military forces fighting ISIS during a surprise visit to Iraq on Wednesday, it was the first time the Commander in Chief had spoken directly to a military commander on the ground in a combat zone since taking office nearly two years ago.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made the trip to Al Asad Air Base, a joint U.S.-Iraqi military base west of Baghdad, the day after Christmas. “I want to come and pay my respects, most importantly, to the great soldiers, great troopers we have here,” Trump told reporters after landing at the base.

Trump’s visit was colored by his unexpected and controversial decision last week to pull all 2,200 troops from neighboring Syria within 30 days. In announcing the order, Trump declared victory in the war against ISIS, or Islamic State. LaCamera and many of the service members stationed at Al Asad Air Base currently battling ISIS in the region will likely face additional challenges in the fight against the terrorist organization as a result of Trump’s unilateral order.

During the brief visit to Iraq, Trump and the First Lady met inside a tan domed tent with U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Douglas Silliman and National Security Advisor John Bolton, as well as LaCamera and other U.S.officials. A scheduled in-person meeting with Iraq’s prime minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi was cancelled without explanation.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump take photos with members of the US military during an unannounced trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on December 26, 2018. More

After brief remarks to officials and reporters, Trump and the First Lady visited with U.S. troops at a dining facility decorated for Christmas with bells, foil balls and red, green and blue-colored lights. The Trumps made their way through the crowd for about 15 minutes, taking photos and selfies with service members. Trump stopped several times to sign service members’ red Make America Great Again hats and at one point autographed an embroidered patch that read “TRUMP 2020.”

In explaining his decision to withdraw troops from Syria, Trump told reporters in Iraq on Wednesday that he had repeatedly directed “the generals” to get out of Syria, but that they asked for multiple six-month extensions. “I said, ‘Nope.’ You can’t have any more time. You’ve had enough time. We’ve knocked them out,” he said, referring to ISIS. “We’ve knocked them silly.”

Trump suggested that regional U.S. allies, including Turkey and Saudi Arabia, would take up the fight against “remnants of ISIS” in the U.S.’s absence from Syria, describing the ongoing civil war and humanitarian crisis as a regional problem. “We are in their region,” he said of other Middle Eastern nations. “They should be sharing the burden of costs and they’re not.”

Trump relayed his recent conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: “In Syria, Erdogan said he wants to knock out ISIS, whatever’s left, the remnants of ISIS,” Trump said. “And Saudi Arabia just came out and said they are going to pay for some economic development. Which is great, that means we don’t have to pay.”

“The United States cannot continue to be the policeman of the world,” he said. He went on, “We don’t want to be taken advantage of any more by countries that use us and use our incredible military to protect them. They don’t pay for it, and they’re going to have to.”

U.S. generals and advisers have been sharply critical of Trump’s decision to pull out of Syria. Some say the order could destabilize the region, increase the likelihood of future terrorist attacks, and result in the Turkish military slaughtering the Kurds, longtime U.S. allies in the fight against ISIS and other terrorist groups in the region.