President Trump met with Brazil official at Mar-a-Lago who has now tested positive for coronavirus

A senior adviser to Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for the novel coronavirus, just five days after he was among a group of officials who met with President Donald Trump.

Fabio Wajngarten, Bolsonaro's communications secretary, tested positive for the coronavirus and that result has been "confirmed by a retest," Bolsonaro's office said in a statement Thursday.

"The Brazilian government has already communicated the occurrence to United States government officials so that the necessary preventive measures can be adopted," the statement said.

Wajngarten posted a photo of himself standing next to the U.S. president at Trump's Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida on Saturday.

Trump said he was "not concerned" about the development.

"I did hear something about that," the president said. "We had dinner together in Florida ... with the entire delegation."

He said he was not sure if Wajngarten attended the dinner but "if he was there, he was there ... We'll find out what happens."

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence “had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time.”

Possible exposures from the case are being assessed and that will "dictate next steps,” Grisham said. “To reiterate CDC guidelines, there is currently no indication to test patients without symptoms, and only people with prolonged close exposure to confirmed positive cases should self-quarantine.”

But Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said he will self-quarantine "in an abundance of caution" after he had contact with Wajngarten. In a statement, Scott said the Brazilian Embassy alerted his office after Wajngarten tested positive – a result that came days after Scott met with Bolsaonaro in Miami.

"While I do not believe I interacted with the infected person, that individual was in the same room as me," Scott's said. The embassy said Wajngarten had no symptoms leading up to the meeting or on that day.

"After consulting with the Senate’s attending physician and my personal doctor, I have been told that my risk is low, and I don’t need to take a test or quarantine," he said.

The White House said Wednesday that Trump has not been tested for coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19. He has been in contact with several lawmakers who have self-quarantined because they were in contact with people who have tested positive for the virus. Trump has indicated he isn't making changes to his routine because of the virus

Brazilian media reported that Bolsonaro was also being tested for the virus Thursday.

