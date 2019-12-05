President Trump has one last chance to keep tax returns, financial records secret: the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's years-long battle to keep his tax and financial records secret now rests with the Supreme Court.

Efforts by Congress and prosecutors in New York to obtain several years of tax returns and other documents pertaining to Trump's personal and business affairs will be decided in the next few months by a court the president has both beseeched and berated.

The beseeching resumed Thursday when Trump's personal lawyers asked the justices to hear his appeal of a U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruling that eight years of financial documents must be provided to a House committee investigating alleged illegal conduct and conflicts of interest.

"Under the D.C. Circuit’s decision, Congress can subpoena any private records it wishes from the president on the mere assertion that it is considering legislation that might require presidents to disclose that same information," they said in court papers.

"Given the obvious temptation to investigate the personal affairs of political rivals, subpoenas concerning the private lives of presidents will become routine in times of divided government," they also wrote.

That request mirrored another in which Trump's lawyers urged the high court to review lower court decisions favoring Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's effort to get tax and financial data as part of a grand jury investigation into payments to two women who claim they had affairs with Trump before his election. Trump has denied the women's allegations.

Still more subpoenas have been issued by other House committees, all controlled by Democrats, seeking tax returns and financial records relating to Trump's private real estate business, as well as those of his family members and other entities.

While the president is on a losing streak in federal and state courts, his lawyers hope for a more friendly reception at a Supreme Court partially remade in Trump's image. Two of the nine justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, are his nominees.

"This is going to be a real test for both Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh – whether they are willing to follow the rule of law and Supreme Court precedent even if it means ruling against the president who put them on the bench," says Brianne Gorod, chief counsel for the liberal Constitutional Accountability Center.

Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, right, could be asked to render judgment on the president who nominated them in upcoming cases involving Donald Trump's tax returns and financial records. More

The court traditionally has shown great deference to Congress' role in overseeing the executive branch. The New York prosecutor's case, meanwhile, may be helped by the court's 1997 decision allowing a private lawsuit against President Bill Clinton to proceed, as well as its 1974 ruling that President Richard Nixon had to turn over damaging White House tapes.

On the other hand, the court's conservative justices may want to intercede on the president's behalf if they see the various probes as a form of harassment – even if they don't buy his lawyers' assertion that he is immune from criminal investigation while in office.

"Historically, the court has shown special solicitude to the president," says University of Texas School of Law professor Stephen Vladeck.

Separation of powers

The subpoenas issued by Congress and opposed by Trump's lawyers present the Supreme Court with a classic separation-of-powers dilemma.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform wants financial records from Mazars USA, Trump's longtime accounting firm, to compare them with testimony from his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, as well as with government disclosures. Cohen told Congress that Trump routinely overstated or understated his holdings, depending on his needs.

In a separate legal proceeding originally filed in New York federal court, the House Committee on Financial Services is investigating loans provided to Trump and his business by Deutsche Bank and Capital One to finance real estate properties. Deutsche Bank loaned $130 million when no other bank would extend credit to Trump.