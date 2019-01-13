President Trump says NYT report on FBI fear he worked for Russia 'most insulting article' ever

President Donald Trump reacted sharply to a New York Times report published Friday, which said that after he fired FBI director James Comey, the bureau began to investigate whether Trump was "knowingly working for Russia or had unwittingly fallen under Moscow’s influence."

"Are you now or have you ever worked for Russia, Mr. President?" Fox News host – and vocal Trump supporter – Jeanine Pirro asked Trump during a phone interview Saturday night.

"I think it's the most insulting thing I’ve ever been asked," Trump replied. "I think it's the most insulting article I’ve ever had written. And if you read the article, you'd see that they found absolutely nothing."

The article said, "No evidence has emerged publicly that Mr. Trump was secretly in contact with or took direction from Russian government officials." But Trump felt the Times' headline was unfair and went after the "disaster of a newspaper," a frequent target of his criticisms.

"It was a great insult," Trump said of the Times article."It's a very horrible thing they said, and they've gone so far that people that weren't necessarily believers are now big believers because they said that was a step too far."

The Times reported that after FBI officials first became suspicious of Trump relationship with Russia during the 2016 campaign but did not initially act, "in part because they were uncertain how to proceed with an inquiry of such sensitivity and magnitude."

"But the president’s activities before and after Mr. Comey’s firing in May 2017, particularly two instances in which Mr. Trump tied the Comey dismissal to the Russia investigation, helped prompt the counterintelligence aspect of the inquiry," the Times said, citing unnamed law enforcement officials.

Several critics noted that for all his outrage at the report, the president never answered "no" when Pirro asked if he was working for Russia.

Trump asserted that "I’ve been tougher on Russia than anybody else – probably any other president period," citing increased U.S. oil production, "which is, obviously, not great for them, because that's where they get their money for the most part. But many other things."

While Trump and his supporters tend to see the report as confirmation of a strong anti-Trump bias within elements of the FBI, Democrats say it shows how deep the concerns about the president's Russian ties run. They assert it underscores the importance of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise argued Trump's foreign policy record belies theories he is doing the bidding of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"President Trump has taken more steps to stand up against Russia than anybody we’ve seen in a long time," the Louisiana Republican said Sunday on ABC's "This Week." "You’ve seen time and time again with sanctions, with other things, President Trump standing up against Russia."

"Look at what he’s done with the Ukraine. Russia was running through Ukraine when Barack Obama was president," but Trump approved the sale of "tank-busting missiles," which Obama had denied, Scalise said.

Scalise echoed the president's claim that he was a victim of a "witch hunt."

"They’ve put no facts on the table to show there’s collusion," Scalise said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday on CBS's "Face the Nation" that "the notion that President Trump is a threat to American national security is absolutely ludicrous."

