President Trump says his own hotels are among those hurting amid coronavirus pandemic

President Donald Trump says his own hotels are among those hurting due to the coronavirus crisis.

At a press briefing on Saturday, Trump was asked about the pandemic's impact on his many businesses, particularly Trump-branded hotels worldwide. While not involved in their day-to-day operation, Trump said he's aware business is down substantially.

"I wouldn't say (business is) thriving when you decide to close down your hotels and your businesses," he said. "It's hurting me and it's hurting Hilton and it's hurting all of the great hotel chains all over the world."

While the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas is closed, along with numerous other well-known Strip properties, other Trump hotels were still taking reservations Saturday evening, including locations in Chicago, Miami and Washington.

The Trump hotels that are still open have taken a number of precautions, including closing on-site restaurants and some amenities, such as fitness centers, pools and spas, in accordance with orders from state governments.

If local or state officials advise the remaining properties to close, Trump said they will. That decision, he said, would be made by sons Eric and Donald Junior, whom he put in control of the Trump Organization shortly before he assumed office in January 2017.

"They basically follow the rules," the president said. "When they say close them down, we close them down."

A mass closure of hotels, while harmful for business, would likely be helpful as health officials look to slow the spread of coronavirus, Trump told reporters.

"I would think it would be a good practice to close (hotels) down," he said. "You don't want people getting together, and at hotels and clubs you get together. I would think it would be a good practice to close them down."

The travel industry has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Marriott, for instance, said this week it would furlough tens of thousands of employees amid a dramatic downturn in business. The company has 174,000 workers worldwide.

Airlines have been making cuts as well. Southwest confirmed Friday it had slashed a significant number of flights at Chicago's Midway International Airport.

Contributing: Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus: President says pandemic is hurting Trump hotels