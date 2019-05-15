President Trump signs executive order potentially banning Huawei equipment

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday declaring a national emergency regarding telecommunications equipment that could pose a risk to national security. The order bans American companies from using any telecommunications equipment that the secretary of Commerce declares to be a national security risk.

The executive order does not name specific companies or countries, and White House officials were careful not to reference any companies, but its issuance follows months of escalation of enforcement actions against the Chinese telecom giant Huawei. The firm has come under increased scrutiny from American regulators for its ties to the Chinese Communist Party, though Huawei has denied assertions from American officials that its equipment could be used for spying.

A Huawei executive told The Hill newspaper in an interview Wednesday that the company would “welcome” the U.S. banning use of technology deemed a national security risk.

“Making America safer from a national security perspective, we welcome it,” Andy Purdy, the chief technology officer for Huawei Technologies USA, told The Hill.

American officials see the installation of Chinese-built 5G networks as a potential security risk, given that under China’s Cybersecurity Law, any Chinese tech firm must give the Chinese government “technical support and assistance” in the interest of preserving Chinese national security. American officials interpreted this provision to mean that Chinese tech firms were effectively subject to the Chinese government’s orders.

“Chinese telecom companies like Huawei effectively serve as an intelligence-gathering arm of the Chinese Communist Party, and the administration is right to restrict the use of their products,” said Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., in a statement after the order's release.

“The President has made it clear that this Administration will do what it takes to keep America safe and prosperous, and to protect America from foreign adversaries who are actively and increasingly creating and exploiting vulnerabilities in information and communications technology infrastructure and services in the United States,” said press secretary Sarah Sanders in a statement.

According to the order’s text, the secretary of Commerce and other agencies are directed to create an enforcement plan within 150 days, but “interim regulations” will be implemented until then.

The CFO of Huawei, Meng Wanzhou, currently awaits American fraud charges and extradition from Vancouver relating to business dealings with Iran. She was arrested by Canadian authorities in December 2018, and her extradition case has been a sore point in U.S.-China relations since then. President Trump had suggested that he would intervene in her case if it would help trade negotiations, which drew a rebuke from Canadian officials.

And in January 2019, two Huawei units in Washington state were charged with conspiring to steal trade secrets from T-Mobile.

