Justice Department looking for way to include citizenship question in census despite Supreme Court ruling

WASHINGTON – Reversing themselves after one day, President Donald Trump and his Justice Department said Wednesday they are looking for ways to include a citizenship question in the 2020 census despite an adverse ruling from the Supreme Court.

"The News Reports about the Department of Commerce dropping its quest to put the Citizenship Question on the Census is incorrect or, to state it differently, FAKE!" Trump tweeted. "We are absolutely moving forward, as we must, because of the importance of the answer to this question."

When a federal judge later demanded an explanation of Trump's tweet, an attorney for the Justice Department said "it is still assessing" whether the government can include a citizenship question, even though the high court ruled against it last week.

"We at the Department of Justice have been instructed to examine whether there is a path forward, consistent with the Supreme Court's decision, that would allow us to include the citizenship question on the census," said Assistant Attorney General Joseph Hunt in a telephone conference call with U.S. District Judge George Hazel.

Hunt reiterated that position in a letter to U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in New York, who has jurisdiction over a separate census case.

"In the event that the Commerce Department adopts a new rationale for including the citizenship question on the 2020 Decennial Census consistent with the decision of the Supreme Court, the Government will immediately notify this Court," Hunt wrote.

That contradicts what the Trump administration said Tuesday, and it was obvious a day later that even the administration was confused.

"Obviously, as you can imagine, I am doing my absolute best to figure out what's going on," Justice Department lawyer Josh Gardner told Hazel in the conference call.

Attorneys for challengers who sued over the citizenship question accused Trump of seeking to disobey the Supreme Court ruling and sow doubts about the sanctity of the census within the immigrant community.

Trump's own Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross said in a statement Tuesday that "the Census Bureau has started the process of printing the decennial questionnaires without the question" about citizenship.

In addition, a Justice Department attorney advised lawyers in the case that "the decision has been made" to print census forms without the citizenship question, and to forgo any attempt to re-litigate the issue.

The News Reports about the Department of Commerce dropping its quest to put the Citizenship Question on the Census is incorrect or, to state it differently, FAKE! We are absolutely moving forward, as we must, because of the importance of the answer to this question. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

Plaintiffs in lawsuits against the administration said Trump is ignoring the law.

“This administration’s flagrant disregard of court orders is appalling, and will result in the same kind of misinformation that leads our communities to be reluctant to participate in the Census," said Denise Hulett, national senior counsel at the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Trump did not detail how the administration planned to move forward, a week after the Supreme Court ruled the Commerce Department had failed to justify its plan to include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

As a result of Trump's tweet, Judge Hazel, who maintains jurisdiction over one challenge to the administration's effort, hastily scheduled a lawyers' conference to seek clarity from the administration.

Trump's options seemed limited: The government faces deadlines for printing and distributing census forms.

One possibility would be for the printing of census forms without the citizenship question to continue, but as a safety valve should all legal appeals fail. Two federal district judges in Maryland and New York maintain jurisdiction over separate cases, even following the Supreme Court ruling.

In New York, challengers' attorneys have asked District Judge Jesse Furman to sanction two administration officials who they said misled the judge during a trial about the reasons for the citizenship question. Furman has scheduled briefing through the summer.