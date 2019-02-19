South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Trump he hopes the summit "will provide a 'critical turning point' to accomplish complete de-nuclearization.

President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-In in 2017. More

WASHINGTON – A week before another high-profile summit with the leader of North Korea, President Donald Trump discussed strategy with his counterpart in South Korea, South Korean officials said Tuesday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Trump he hopes the summit "will provide a 'critical turning point' to accomplish complete de-nuclearization, a peace regime on the peninsula and development of NK-US relations," read a statement from Moon's office.

The White House has not commented on the phone call.

Trump flies next week to Hanoi, Vietnam, for two days of meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a sequel of sorts to their first meeting last year in Singapore.

Kim pledged at that meeting to eliminate his country's nuclear weapons programs, but some U.S. officials said North Korea has yet to take concrete, verifiable steps to that end. The U.S. is looking for firmer commitments at the Vietnam summit.

North Korea, meanwhile, wants the United States and other countries to start reducing economic sanctions before it makes major changes to its nuclear programs.

In their 35-minute phone call, Moon offered to help any way he could, his office said, "from reconnecting rail/road links between the two Koreas to other inter-Korean economic cooperation."

As for Trump, the South Koreans said the U.S. president "expressed his anticipation for the meeting" with Kim, "and said he would call again to share its results as quickly as it’s over."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: President Trump speaks to South Korea's Moon Jae-in about North Korea summit