President Trump supporters violently storm Capitol Hill: Here's everything we know

Cydney Henderson and Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY

In shocking televised images broadcast on live TV, thousands of President Donald Trump's ardent supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday, prompting evacuations, injuries and arrests.

Protesters initially gathered at the National Mall earlier in the day to protest the November election results as Congress began counting the Electoral College votes, but the rally turned to rioting after Trump urged his supporters to go to the Capitol.

Rioters wielding "Make America Great Again" hats and Trump flags breached Capitol barricades, smashed windows and scaled the building's balconies, prompting Vice President Mike Pence to be swept to a secure location and the Senate chamber to be evacuated.

A woman was shot and taken to a hospital during the uprising, where she was later pronounced dead, and there were at least a dozen arrests. How did rioters get into the Capitol? What has Trump said?

Here's what to know about the the riot on Capitol Hill Wednesday:

Capitol riot: Biden calls ‘insurrection,' Trump tells mob to 'go home'

Trump supporters flock to Capitol Hill, protesting Biden election victory

Shots were fired. Is anyone injured?

During confrontations with security, one woman was shot and taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, according to Alaina Gertz, a spokeswoman for the Washington D.C. police department. Her identity has not been released.

A video posted to Twitter earlier on Wednesday appeared to show a woman inside the Capitol with blood coming out of her mouth, as a man attending to her shouted, “Where is she hit?”

One witness, who identified himself as Thomas from New Jersey, said that after storming into the chambers, police yelled for the mob to get back. He said the woman “didn't heed the call” as they rushed to the chamber windows. "Then they shot her in the neck,” Thomas said.

How many people have been arrested?

Washington, D.C., police chief Robert J. Contee III said at least 13 people were arrested, and five firearms had been recovered during the pro-Trump protests.

The number of arrests is expected to rise. Police said anyone found on the streets after the 6 p.m. ET curfew would be arrested.

The Capitol was on lockdown. What does that mean?

Shortly after the Trump protestors broke through barricades, U.S. Capitol Police ordered a lockdown — meaning people were not permitted to enter the building while senators and members of the House were locked, sometimes barricaded, inside their respective chambers.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced an overnight curfew for the city, starting at 6 p.m. local time.

The Pentagon said the Washington, D.C., National Guard was mobilized to support local law enforcement.

After being locked down about three and a half hours, the Capitol was declared secure.

How did rioters get into the Capitol?

Only a small group of riot police stood outside the back of the Capitol building in the early afternoon. As demonstrators called for breaching the building, hundreds started swarming into the area, reporters at the scene noted Wednesday.

Protesters began climbing up the side of the building and on the back balcony and police appeared to retreat. After the break-in, police attempted to secure one section outside the building but were quickly overwhelmed, according to reporters at the scene.

Videos on social media, which USA TODAY has not been able to independently verify, showed men wearing police uniforms taking selfies with and removing outdoor barriers for the rioters.

Civil rights leaders blasted law enforcement agencies for their slow response to rioters, noting the massive show of police force in place for Black Lives Matter demonstrations last year over police killings of unarmed Black men and women.

Where is Vice President Mike Pence?

Pence, who had been presiding over the count of Electoral College votes, was rushed to a secure location as the Senate went into lockdown.

Pence condemned the protests, vowing those involved "will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

"The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building," Pence tweeted.

What has President Trump said?

Hours after protests in his name turned into riots at the U.S. Capitol building, President Trump issued a 1 minute and 7 second video statement on his Twitter account filmed outside the White House. In the video, he called for the mob to “go home in peace” while saying “we love you, you’re very special.” He repeated multiple inaccurate claims about the election being stolen. The video was removed from YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Trump posted another tweet saying, "These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!." That was also removed by Twitter.

Twitter soon took the unprecedented step of locking Trump's account for 12 hours, where he has continued to tweet baseless conspiracies about the election and incite violence.

What has President-elect Joe Biden said?

Biden, who will be inaugurated on Jan. 20, called the rioting at the Capitol "insurrection" and “chaos.” He called on Trump to "step up" and "go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution by demanding an end to this siege.”"

“What we’re seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it’s disorder, it’s chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end, now,” Biden said from The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware. “I call on this mob to pull back now and allow the work of democracy to go forward.”

More: President-elect Joe Biden calls Capitol riot ‘insurrection,’ urges President Trump to ‘end siege’

Who are the people rioting?

A mob of maskless Trump supporters, many donning patriotic colors and "MAGA" gear, swarmed Capitol Hill following months of Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud.

Trump called the rioters "special people," and said he and his supporters loved them.

Dozens of pro-Trump protesters remained on the streets of the nation’s capital in defiance of the 6p.m. ET curfew imposed after rioters stormed the Capitol.

Why are they rioting?

Earlier Wednesday, Trump encouraged supporters at a rally near the White House to march to Capitol Hill, where the House and Senate were convened in a joint session to count the electoral votes to formally declare Biden's victory.

During his campaign-style protest rally, Trump repeated his litany of false claims about the election. Trump has framed the normally routine process of counting Electoral College votes as test of loyalty to him and his substantiated claims.

"We will never give up, we will never concede," Trump told his supporters at the rally.

The president told the crowd that the election had been "rigged" by "radical democrats" and the "fake news media” and he called on “weak Republicans” to reverse Biden's victory.

“We're going to walk down there, and I'll be there with you, we're going to walk down ... to the Capitol and we are going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women," Trump told the crowd. "And we're probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them. Because you'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong."

Where are the Electoral College votes? Are they secure?

When lawmakers were ushered out of the House and Senate chambers to evade a pro-Trump mob that made its way into the U.S. Capitol, staff members made sure to grab the boxes holding the Electoral College certificates the lawmakers were in the middle of counting Wednesday.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., later told CBSN the ballots were taken away so certification could continue in a "secure Capitol location."

Oregon U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley said the Electoral college ballots “would have been burned by the mob” if it weren’t for the quick actions of the Senate’s “capable floor staff.”

When will Electoral College votes be counted?

A joint session of Congress reconvened Wednesday night to count the Electoral College votes confirming President-elect Joe Biden's win.

In a letter to House members, Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the violence from supporters of President Donald Trump at the Capitol "a shameful assault" on American democracy that was "anointed at the highest level of government."

"It cannot, however, deter us from our responsibility to validate the election of Joe Biden," she said, adding that she's consulted with House Democratic leaders, the Justice Department and Pence. "We have decided we should proceed tonight at the Capitol once it is cleared for use."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Capitol Hill riot: Here's everything we know

    As an angry mob of Trump fans stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, several of President Trump’s key allies sought to baselessly cast blame on the loose-knit movement of left-wing agitators known as antifa.

    The votes are still being counted in Georgia, where Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are facing Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in runoff elections that will determine political control of the U.S. Senate.

    Former mayor and other Trump allies release statements only after violent rioters clash with law enforcement and breach Capitol building

    "Count me out" of the plan to object to the Electoral College certification, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told his colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday night. Graham was never really on board, but had previously suggested he was at least willing to listen to his fellow Republicans, like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who wanted to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory because of unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. By the time he spoke, though, Graham had reached the conclusion that "enough is enough."Graham provided the chamber with a brief history lesson, arguing that the objectors were making a mistake by citing the 1876 election between Samuel Tilden and Rutherford B. Hayes as precedent for their actions. That year, there were disputed results in four states -- Oregon, Louisiana, Florida, and Graham's home state of South Carolina. So, a 15-member Electoral Commission, similar to what Cruz and others want to see now, was formed. Hayes, the Republican, eventually received the votes he needed to become president.But, Graham noted, the commission wasn't the real reason the matter was settled. Behind the scenes, Republicans met with Democrats, who agreed not to accept a Hayes victory as long as federal troops were pulled from the South, bringing an end to the Reconstruction era. The deal, which became known as the Compromise of 1877, paved the way for Jim Crow. "If you're looking for historical guidance," Graham said, "this is not the one to pick." > Graham: "It didn't work. Nobody accepted it. The way it ended is when Hayes did a deal with these 3 states- you give me the electors, I'll kick the Union Army out. The rest is history. It led to Jim Crow. If you're looking for historical guidance, this is not the one to pick."> > -- Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) January 7, 2021More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call There has been a flurry of White House resignations — and more are expected

  • In Mike Pence, US evangelicals had their '24-karat-gold' man in the White House. Loyalty may tarnish that legacy

    Mike Pence has remained one of the only constants in the often chaotic Trump administration.Variously described as “vanilla,” “steady” and loyal to the point of being “sycophantic,” he is, in the words of one profile, an “everyman’s man with Midwest humility and approachability,” and in another, a “61-year-old, soft-spoken, deeply religious man.”But that humility and loyalty are being tested as his tenure as vice president draws to an end. “I hope Mike Pence comes through for us,” Trump told supporters at a rally on Monday, seemingly under the mistaken belief that Pence can overturn the election result as he presides over the Electoral College vote count at a joint session of Congress today. Balancing the ticketThroughout the past four years, the vice president has offered a striking contrast to the mercurial, abrasive temperament of his commander in chief. Indeed, in his acceptance speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention, Pence joked that he’d been chosen because Trump, with his “large personality,” “colorful style,” and “lots of charisma,” was “looking for some balance on the ticket.” Commentators have attributed Pence’s steadiness to his Hoosier roots and his “savvy political operator” skills. But it is his religious beliefs that perhaps inform his politics and style more than anything else; as Pence has oft repeated, he is “a Christian, conservative and Republican – in that order.” In a 2011 profile during Pence’s run for Indiana governor, noted state political columnist Brian Howey remarked, “Pence doesn’t just wear his faith on his sleeve, he wears the whole Jesus jersey.”It isn’t a characterization that Pence has shied away from. “My Christian faith is at the very heart of who I am,” Pence said during the 2016 vice presidential debate.Richard Land, former president of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission and current president of Southern Evangelical Seminary in Charlotte, told the Atlantic in 2018, “Mike Pence is the 24-karat-gold model of what we want in an evangelical politician. I don’t know anyone who’s more consistent in bringing his evangelical Christian worldview to public policy.” But as a scholar of U.S. religion and culture, I believe that Pence’s faith and political identities are more complex than these statements suggest. In fact, one can trace three distinct conversion experiences in his biography. Three-point conversionGrowing up in an Irish Catholic family with five siblings, working-class roots and Democratic political commitments, Pence attended Catholic school, served as an altar boy at his family’s church, idolized John F. Kennedy and was a youth coordinator for the local Democratic Party in his teens.It was as a freshman at Hanover College in 1978 that Pence experienced an evangelical conversion while attending a music festival in Kentucky billed as the “Christian Woodstock.”For some years afterward he remained active in the Catholic Church, attending Mass regularly, serving as a youth minister and seriously considering joining the priesthood. At the same time, he and his future wife Karen were part of a demographic shift of Americans who “had grown up Catholic and still loved many things about the Catholic Church, but also really loved the concept of having a very personal relationship with Christ,” as a close friend put it.By the mid-1990s he was a married father of three who identified as a “born-again, evangelical Catholic,” an unusual term that has caused some consternation among both evangelicals and Catholics.In subsequent interviews, Pence has spoken freely about how his 1978 conversion gave him a “personal relationship with Jesus Christ” that “changed everything.” But he has tended to avoid labeling his religious views when pressed, referring to himself as a “pretty ordinary Christian” who “cherishes his Catholic upbringing.” He has attended nondenominational evangelical churches with his family since at least 1995. Pence’s political conversion was more clear cut. Though he voted for Jimmy Carter in the 1980 presidential election, he quickly came to embrace Ronald Reagan’s economic and social conservatism and his populist appeal. In a 2016 speech at the Reagan Library, Pence credited Reagan with inspiring him to “leave the party of my youth and become a Republican like he did.” “His broad-shouldered leadership changed my life,” he said. Pence has frequently compared Trump to Reagan, arguing that they have the same “broad shoulders.”Pence ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 1988 and 1990, and the second bruising loss precipitated a third conversion, this time in political style. In a 1991 published essay titled “Confessions of a Negative Campaigner,” he described himself as a sinner and wrote of his “conversion” to the belief that “negative campaigning is wrong.” Between 1992 and 1999, Pence honed his blend of family values and fiscal conservatism in an eponymous conservative talk show.The show’s popularity provided a springboard to a successful run for Congress in 2000. During his six terms in the House, Pence acquired a reputation for “unalloyed traditional conservatism” and principled opposition to Republican Party leadership on issues like No Child Left Behind and Medicare prescription drug expansion. Religious actsIn addition to his “unsullied” reputation as a “culture warrior,” he also attracted attention for following the “Billy Graham Rule” of avoiding meeting with women alone and avoiding events where alcohol was served when his wife was not present. During the 2016 vice presidential debate, Pence said that his entire career in public service stems from a commitment to “live out” his religious beliefs, “however imperfectly.”One of those beliefs is his opposition to abortion, grounded in his reading of particular biblical passages. As a congressman in 2007, he was the first to sponsor legislation defunding Planned Parenthood, and did so repeatedly until the first defunding bill passed in 2011. “I long for the day when Roe v. Wade is sent to the ash heap of history,” he said at the time.In 2016, over the objections of many Republican state representatives, he signed the most restrictive set of anti-abortion measures in the country into law, making him a conservative hero. Among other things, the bill prevented women from terminating pregnancies for reasons including fetal disability such as Down syndrome. Although opponents succeeded in getting the bill overturned in the courts, Indiana is still seen as one of the most anti-abortion states in America.As vice president, Pence also cast the tie-breaking Senate vote to allow states to withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood in 2017.Pence has also been an outspoken opponent of LGBTQ rights. He opposed the inclusion of sexual orientation in hate crimes legislation and the end of the military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. He likewise supported both state and federal constitutional amendments to ban same-sex marriage, and expressed disappointment at the 2015 Obergefell decision, which required all states to recognize such unions.At the same time he has been a strong supporter of “religious freedom,” particularly for Christians.In March 2015, as Indiana governor, he signed the state’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act “to ensure that religious liberty is fully protected.” The act ignited a firestorm of nationwide controversy: Critics alleged that it would allow for individuals and businesses to legally discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community. Under pressure from LGBTQ activists, liberals, business owners and moderate Republicans, Pence signed an amendment a week later stipulating that it did not authorize discrimination. Staked reputationPence’s religious and political biography mirrors key political and religious shifts over the past 40 years, from the rise of the religious right and its growing influence in the Republican Party to the conservative coalition of evangelicals and Catholics across denominational lines, to the legacy of the “outsider” celebrity president.These threads converge in Mike Pence, whose “24-karat,” “unalloyed” conservative credentials were instrumental in rallying evangelical voters behind Trump in the 2016 election and who has staked his political future on continuing to defend him.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Deborah Whitehead, University of Colorado Boulder.Read more: * Why Trump’s Senate supporters can’t overturn Electoral College results they don’t like – here’s how the law actually works * What’s next for American evangelicals after Trump leaves office?Deborah Whitehead does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

    Members of Indonesia's anti-terrorism police squad on Wednesday shot and killed two suspected militants who they believe were connected to a deadly suicide attack at a Roman Catholic cathedral in the southern Philippines, and arrested 18 others, officials said. The two men, Muhammad Rizaldy, 46, and his son-in-law, Sanjai Ajis, 23, were fatally shot by police after they resisted arrest by wielding a machete and an air-rifle during a raid at a house in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi province, said National Police spokesperson Ahmad Ramadhan.

    The Hudson Yards aerie, which Atwood shares with his physician husband Jake Deutsch, is literally “a glass box in the sky.”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

    Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee weighs in on GOP senators demanding an audit of the 2020 election results saying he wishes that 'all the elected officials would demand a full accounting for how the ballots were tabulated.'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrat Raphael Warnock claimed victory on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate race, while his Republican opponent, Senator Kelly Loeffler, said she would ultimately emerge from the contest as the winner. With 98% of the votes counted, Warnock led Loeffler 50.4% to 49.6%, according to Edison Research. The Warnock-Loeffler contest, and a second Senate runoff between Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, will determine control of the Senate and the fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

  • Ted Cruz suggested the Senate hold a 'commission' to investigate election results. Bipartisan senators immediately tore him apart.

    In his opposition to the counting of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) suggested Congress "follow the precedent" of another disputed election.In 1877, just a few years after the end of the Civil War, a disputed election was resolved with a bipartisan electoral commission that put former Republican President Rutherford B. Hayes in the White House, but also ended most of the Reconstruction efforts aimed at enforcing the end of slavery and white supremacy in the South. The 1877 commission allowed Jim Crow laws to take hold in the South and remain for nearly a century later. But without much regard for that racist history, Cruz suggested today's Congress follow 1877's lead.> "I would urge that we follow the precedent of 1877," says Senator Ted Cruz.> > The bipartisan electoral commission that Cruz speaks of was widely regarded as a disaster https://t.co/azXMO0zfYw pic.twitter.com/dLSuPLrvcO> > — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) January 6, 2021Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) followed with a complete teardown of Cruz's argument, questioning why Cruz wasn't also disputing the elections of dozens of House members elected on the same ballots. And then came Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), a Republican from a swing state Biden won. Despite supporting and campaigning for Trump, Toomey also wasn't siding with the Republican opposition, instead questioning just how much good a "commission" would do for the undisputed count.More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Lindsey Graham dismisses fellow Republicans' Electoral College objections with a history lesson 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

    Stimulus checks started arriving through direct deposit last week, the IRS said.

    Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered authorities Tuesday to rebuild a century-old Hindu temple that was vandalized and set on fire by a mob last week, drawing condemnation from the government and leaders of minority Hindus. The court ruled after authorities said they arrested more than 100 people for attacking the temple and several police officers were fired for neglecting to protect the structure. Supporters of Pakistan’s radical Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party and residents attacked the building after being incited by a local cleric who was opposed to the temple's planned renovation.

  • Proud Boys and neo-Nazis: Who are the protesters who stormed the US Capitol?

    US Capitol in lockdown: Follow the latest news The storming of the US Capitol is a jarring but natural product of years of violence and hateful rhetoric stoked by disinformation and conspiracy theories, experts on far-right extremism said as they watched Wednesday’s riot. Members of far-right groups, including the Proud Boys, joined the crowds that formed in Washington to cheer on President Trump as he urged them to protest Congress’s counting of Electoral College votes confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Then they headed to the Capitol. Members of smaller white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups also were spotted in the crowds. Police were photographed stopping a man identified as a leading promoter of the QAnon conspiracy theory from storming the Senate floor. Online forums popular with Trump supporters lit up with gleeful posts about the chaotic scenes broadcast from the Capitol. Thousands of messages on Parler, a right-wing alternative to Twitter, included the hashtag civilwar or other variations of the term.

  • Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) put the blame for the chaos unfolding in the Capitol on Wednesday firmly on the shoulders of his Republican colleagues: "This is what you've gotten, guys," Romney was heard yelling as "mayhem unfolded in the Senate chamber, apparently addressing his colleagues who were leading the charge to press Mr. Trump's false claims of a stolen election," The New York Times reports.Protesters breached the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, flooding the building and breaking into both chambers of Congress, sending lawmakers into terrified lockdowns. Sheltering with some members of the press, Romney reportedly called over Jonathan Martin of the Times to make it known, "This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection."More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Lindsey Graham dismisses fellow Republicans' Electoral College objections with a history lesson 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

    Qataris awoke to a surprise blockade and boycott by Gulf Arab neighbors 3 1/2 years ago, and this week were jolted again by the sudden announcement that it was all over. Criticism of the boycott was a criminal offense in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt as the four sought to punish Qatar. Qatar’s resolve in the face of the assault showed how little the campaign achieved as the small, but influential U.S. ally holds firm with its ties to Turkey, Iran and Islamists.

    President launches all-caps Twitter tirade as Democrats celebrate electoral upset victories

  • Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah: 'The election was NOT stolen. We lost.'

    Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah is pushing back on President Trump's false election fraud claims amid chaos in Washington, D.C, telling supporters, "We lost."Farah, who resigned as White House communications director just last month, in a series of tweets on Wednesday urged the president's supporters to accept that he lost the 2020 election, as rioters breached the Capitol building to disrupt the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory."I campaigned w/ Trump & voted for him," Farah wrote. "But I need you to hear me: the Election was NOT stolen. We lost."Farah went on to write that supporters "need to know" that the "legitimate margins of victory for Biden are far too wide to change the outcome," adding that it is "NOT and NEVER will be a time for violence." Earlier in the afternoon, Farah called on Trump to "condemn" the rioting in Washington, writing, "You are the only one they will listen to. For our country!"Although Trump later released a video telling the rioters to "go home," in the same video, he also again falsely claimed the election was "stolen" and told the supporters who breached the Capitol that "we love you" and "you're very special." The New York Times' Annie Karni reports that "some around POTUS are worried his video message was counter-productive and that the message received was that he still wants his supporters to fight for him."More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Lindsey Graham dismisses fellow Republicans' Electoral College objections with a history lesson 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

    Spain on Tuesday increased the pace of its campaign to inoculate people against COVID-19, with close to 140,000 people vaccinated, but only 18.7% of the doses received had been administered and disparities between regions remained. Spain has administered 139,339 doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine so far out of the 743,925 distributed to the country's 17 regions - who manage health care - since the European Union approved the vaccine two weeks ago, Spain's Health Ministry said on Tuesday. It was a significant increase from the prior day when 82,834 people were inoculated, health minister Salvador Illa said late on Monday, stressing that the goal was to have between 15 million and 20 million Spaniards vaccinated by May or June.

    “That phone could have been in hand of 90-year-old grandma, an Asian person... someone Black or blue,” said the attorney of 22-year-old Miya Ponsetto.

    International critics of Venezuela's socialist government have united in rejecting the country's newly chosen congress as illegitimate, but used notably different language Wednesday in referring to the opposition leader they have long recognized as the country's rightful president — hinting at potential divisions. The European Union issued a statement vowing to continue “engagement" with opposition leader Juan Guaidó “and other representatives of the outgoing National Assembly.” It shows that international community is increasingly divided over Guaidó’s legitimacy, said Geoff Ramsey, director of Venezuela research at the Washington D.C.-based Washington Office on Latin America.