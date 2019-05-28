President Trump thanks sailors, questions 'complex' technology during Memorial Day remarks in Japan

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump used a Memorial Day address aboard a Navy ship in Japan to tout his administration's defense spending, even as he questioned advances in technology he suggested might be "too much."

"Memorial Day links every great American heart in eternal tribute to those souls who gave their last breath for our nation," Trump said to chants of "USA."

Trump spoke to about 800 men and women aboard the USS Wasp, a Navy amphibious assault ship that is part of the U.S. 7th Fleet and is the 10th Navy vessel christened with that name since 1775. He quizzed the sailors about whether they wanted steam- or electric-based aircraft catapults, suggesting the new technology was too costly and not as reliable.

"They’re always coming up with new ideas," Trump said, recycling a line of argument he used this year amid the controversy surrounding two Boeing 737 Max crashes. "They’re making planes so complex you can’t fly them. We all want innovation, but it’s too much."

Minutes later, Trump reiterated an announcement that Japan will buy more than 100 U.S.-made F-35 aircraft.

Trump's address, which came on Memorial Day evening in the United States, was his final stop of a four-day state visit to Japan, where he held bilateral meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, became the first world leader to meet the country's new emperor and watched a sumo wrestling match – presenting the winner with a trophy.

Trump and Abe appeared to break with one another on the threat posed by North Korea. The president dismissed North Korea's Kim Jong Un's recent missile testing, saying the moves did not "personally” bother him. Abe, along with Trump's top national security adviser, said the tests violated United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He did not mention North Korea directly in his remarks aboard the Wasp.

The president struggled to escape domestic politics on the trip, including ongoing Democratic investigations, the threat of impeachment in the House and the 2020 presidential election. Trump used the visit to attack Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Trump said he generally likes to be in the U.S. to observe Memorial Day but said the trip to Japan was fruitful.

"This has been a truly amazing and unforgettable visit," Trump said.

