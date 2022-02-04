‘President Trump is wrong’: Pence rebukes claim he could have overturned election

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Vice President Mike Pence rebuked former President Donald Trump on Friday, telling Federalist Society members in Orlando that he had no power to keep his ex-boss in the White House.

“I heard this week that President Trump said I had a right to overturn the election. President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election,” Pence said.

“Frankly, there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president,” the former vice president said at the conference at Disney’s Yacht Club resort.

Pence’s statement comes after Trump said in a statement last week that a bipartisan attempt to change the law about certifying presidential elections means that Pence did have that right to overturn the results.

“Actually, what they are saying, is that Mike Pence did have the right to change the outcome, and they now want to take that right away,” Trump said. “Unfortunately, he didn’t exercise that power, he could have overturned the election!”

