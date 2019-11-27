President Trump's executive order could help fight domestic violence, sex assault in Alaska

After decades of suffering from domestic abuse and sexual violence, Native American women might finally be on the brink of getting the help they desperately need.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday morning aimed at solving the issue of missing and murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives. The effort, called Operation Lady Justice, establishes a task force that will, according to the White House, “engage with tribal communities on the scope of the issue; develop protocols to apply to new and unsolved cases; establish a multi-disciplinary, multi-jurisdictional team to review cold cases; establish greater clarity of roles, authorities and jurisdictions involved in these cases.”

“We will leverage every resource we have to bring safety to our tribal communities, and we will not waver in this mission,” Trump said from the Oval Office. “We’re taking this very seriously. This has never been done before. And I’ve seen it, just by reading and watching the news -- it’s a very serious problem. It’s a horrible problem.”

Alaska -Juneau, Alaska - A photo of Linda Skeek hangs in her foster family's home. Skeek went missing in Anchorage in 2016 and her husband, Thomas Skeek, was charged with her murder. In March 2019, Thomas Skeek was acquitted of all charges. [Via MerlinFTP Drop] More

Missing and murdered indigenous women and girls has been an epidemic across the country for decades that’s gotten major media attention in recent years, especially in Alaska, one of the most dangerous states for women in the U.S.

Nearly 60 percent of women in Alaska have experienced intimate partner violence, sexual violence or both. Rape in Alaska is 2.5 times the national average. The problem is particularly bad in native villages in rural Alaska, most of which are staggeringly remote and do not have consistent access to law enforcement.

Missing or murdered? In America's deadliest state, one family is still searching for answers

Earlier this year, USA TODAY explored why Alaska is such a deadly state for women, spending extensive time with the family of a woman who is missing and presumed dead. Three years ago, Linda Skeek, a member of the Tlingit tribe, went missing in Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city. Two weeks after her disappearance, Anchorage prosecutors charged her husband, Thomas Skeek, with murder. In March, a jury acquitted Thomas Skeek. Meanwhile, Linda Skeek’s family continues to search for answers.

Shortly after USA TODAY’s Alaska series published in June, United State Attorney General William Barr declared a law enforcement emergency in rural Alaska, and pledged $10.5 million in federal funds to the state to help combat the crisis. Barr had visited the state in May. Months later, in mid-October, Barr announced an additional $42 million grant also focused on public safety.

A deadly place: Alaska is the most dangerous state for women, now they're fighting back

Elizabeth Williams is an Anchorage-based activist who runs No More Free Passes, a group advocating for strengthening sentences for crimes of domestic violence and sexual violence. She sees the task force and recent funding as the beginning of a possible solution.

Williams called Barr’s visit to Alaska “transformational,” saying it’s nearly impossible to understand the unique challenges posed by Alaska’s geography until you see the state in person. And she’s happy an issue that’s plagued the state for decades is finally getting national attention. But she warns that these actions alone — funding and the task force creation — won’t solve Alaska’s problems.

“I think this is really positive, but I do wonder where the money is specifically going to go,” Williams said. “I’m always a little leery of the idea of ‘prevention’ because while we are all beating the drum of villages not having enough law enforcement or police officers — and that’s obviously true — what we really need is a robust court system that takes violence against women seriously.

“You can have the best law enforcement officers in the world, but if they make arrests and then those people — especially abusive men — get super light sentences, they’re gonna be right back in the villages causing trouble again.”