President Trump's legal team is a 'national embarrassment,' Chris Christie says

As the court losses continue to mount, President Donald Trump’s ally and informal adviser Chris Christie called the commander-in-chief’s legal team a “national embarrassment.”

The former New Jersey governor said it was time for the president to face reality.

“If you have got the evidence of fraud, present it,” Christie said on ABC Sunday morning.

“Quite frankly, the conduct of the president’s legal team has been a national embarrassment,” he said, referring to Trump attorney Sidney Powell’s accusations against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a fellow Republican.

“This is outrageous conduct by any lawyer,” Christie said.

“They allege fraud outside the courtroom, but when they go inside the courtroom, they don’t plead fraud and they don’t argue fraud,” he said.

“I have been a supporter of the president’s,” Christie said. “I voted for him twice, but elections have consequences, and we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn’t happen.”

“If you are unwilling to come forward and present the evidence, it must mean the evidence doesn’t exist,” he added. “The country is what has to matter the most. As much as I’m a strong Republican and I love my party, it’s the country that has to come first.”

In the two weeks since the election was originally called for Joe Biden, several states have certified their results, reducing the already slim chances that Trump would be able to overturn the election through lawsuits and other legal chicanery. As more and more of the legal challenges have failed, a growing number of Republican politicians and commenters have called on the administration to officially start the transition process.

