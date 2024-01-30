President of Ukraine says that Russia has launched hundreds of missiles and drones since the beginning of the year

Since the beginning of 2024, Russia has attacked Ukraine with more than 330 missiles of various types and about 600 attack drones, President Zelenskyy wrote on X (Twitter) on Jan. 30.





Zelenskyy emphasized the need to create an air protection shield. According to him, Ukraine is currently "building such a shield together with our partners."

"We must ensure Ukraine's control over its skies, which is also critical to ensuring security on the ground - from the front lines to hospitals and schools in the rear,” the President said.

He added that air defense and electronic warfare are the country’s top priorities.

Previously, Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat reported that, even after massive missile strikes in recent months, Russia still has about 900 high-precision long-range missiles in service.



