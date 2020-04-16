President of US Chamber of Commerce: This is how we reopen America

Everyone wants to know when our nation’s economy will reopen and what a return to work will look like.

Most health experts expect that returning to work will occur in phases and vary by factors such as location, sector, business type or size and the health status of workers. To that end, business leaders, policymakers and public health experts must work together to anticipate, plan for and address the following priorities:

►Ensure that we have the essential services and resources required to return to work.

For many Americans, resuming work will be an option only if essential services are operating. For example, working parents will need access to child care. But child care facilities will have to implement social distancing. A gradual return to work means both less revenue and higher operational costs. Under this strain, working parents could find themselves with fewer child care options than they had pre-crisis. Protecting public health during the return to work may require temporary new federal and state targeted financial assistance for child care providers.

Times Square in New York City on April 13, 2020. More

Or consider public transportation, which 7.6 million American workers use. For the foreseeable future, buses and subways packed full of commuters during rush hour will be out of the question. We will need to coordinate staggered work times and subsidize increased transit capacity so that commuters can spread out.

►For employees to actually enter the workplace, public health officials may determine that proof of immunity or a negative COVID-19 test is necessary.

Employers are ill equipped to administer such tests, and employees will rightly be concerned about costs. The government will need to ensure that the tests are widely available at no cost to individuals. The Trump administration just mandated that health insurers must cover all costs for antibody testing. What about the uninsured? The government must clarify COVID-19 testing policy for all, and the sooner the better.

How we move forward: End the coronavirus outbreak with aggressive screening to find and isolate infected people

If regular temperature checks and personal protective equipment (PPE) are needed — as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended for some essential workers — we will need a significant increase in supply. That supply has to be in place before a successful reopening.

►Eliminate regulatory roadblocks and liability concerns.

Businesses screening employees and potentially customers based on the results of medical tests, health status or even temperature checks raise a myriad questions around medical privacy and anti-discrimination rules under numerous federal, state and local statutes.

Similarly, employers often have certain obligations to train employees in the use of personal protective equipment, but what if we are asking every employer to utilize PPE? Temporarily suspending the normal regulatory requirements, such as those from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, for training and providing a legal safe harbor for employers as they implement complex public health requirements is common sense.

HOTLINE: Share your coronavirus story

Unfortunately, despite the already unprecedented number of business owners on the brink of bankruptcy, the coronavirus has the potential to be one of the most liability-generating events in history, and opportunistic lawyers are already exploiting the crisis by going after health care providers and challenging hospital policies that protect patients and employees. Imagine if they turn their sights on employers newly tasked with screening employees and maintaining a virus-free workplace.