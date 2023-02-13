The President of VersaBank (TSE:VBNK), David Taylor, Just Bought 1.3% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) should definitely note that the President, David Taylor, recently paid CA$10.15 per share to buy CA$152k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 1.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At VersaBank

In fact, the recent purchase by President David Taylor was not their only acquisition of VersaBank shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of CA$429k worth of shares at a price of CA$10.25 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$9.90). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. We note that David Taylor was also the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$1.1m for 111.18k shares. On the other hand they divested 1.00k shares, for CA$10k. Overall, VersaBank insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does VersaBank Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 12% of VersaBank shares, worth about CA$33m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About VersaBank Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of VersaBank we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for VersaBank you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

